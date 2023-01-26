Men’s College Basketball: Raiders’ bench key to win
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Ely to face Vermilion.
ELY — Central Lakes College received 40 points from its bench, including 19 from Langston Binns, to power the Raiders to a 77-62 North Divison victory over the Vermilion Ironhawks Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Anthony Burch finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the 12-7 Raiders, who built a 37-28 halftime lead.
David Felix led CLC with nine boards and the Raiders scored 18 points off of 13 Vermilion turnovers.
Vermilion 28 34 -- 62
Central Lakes 37 40 -- 77
VERMILION
Ronald Ducros 9, Braylin Reed 6, Clayton Cook 2, RaShawn Wilcox 6, Jordan Samuelsson 6, Malik Eason 24, Jordan Sinclair 2, TJ Wright 7. FG 25-73 (34.2 percent), FT 4-10 (40 percent). 3-point 8-29 (27.6 percent).
CENTRAL LAKES
Carrson Jones 6, Anthony Burch 18, Langston Binns 19, Denzil Walker 6, Josh Rogers 8, Davion Jackson 5, Broden Fleisher 3, David Hosea 6, David Felix 2, Michael Scott 5. FG 26-65 (40 percent), FT 13-17 (76.5 percent). 3-point 12-27 (44.4 percent). Division: 6-1. Overall: 12-7. Next: at Itasca 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
