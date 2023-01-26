STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Men’s College Basketball: Raiders’ bench key to win

The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Ely to face Vermilion.

Langston Binns
Langston Binns
By Dispatch staff report
January 25, 2023 08:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ELY — Central Lakes College received 40 points from its bench, including 19 from Langston Binns, to power the Raiders to a 77-62 North Divison victory over the Vermilion Ironhawks Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Anthony Burch finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the 12-7 Raiders, who built a 37-28 halftime lead.

David Felix led CLC with nine boards and the Raiders scored 18 points off of 13 Vermilion turnovers.

Vermilion 28 34 -- 62

Central Lakes 37 40 -- 77

VERMILION

Ronald Ducros 9, Braylin Reed 6, Clayton Cook 2, RaShawn Wilcox 6, Jordan Samuelsson 6, Malik Eason 24, Jordan Sinclair 2, TJ Wright 7. FG 25-73 (34.2 percent), FT 4-10 (40 percent). 3-point 8-29 (27.6 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Carrson Jones 6, Anthony Burch 18, Langston Binns 19, Denzil Walker 6, Josh Rogers 8, Davion Jackson 5, Broden Fleisher 3, David Hosea 6, David Felix 2, Michael Scott 5. FG 26-65 (40 percent), FT 13-17 (76.5 percent). 3-point 12-27 (44.4 percent). Division: 6-1. Overall: 12-7. Next: at Itasca 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSCENTRAL LAKES COLLEGECOLLEGE BASKETBALLMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Megan Rinicker
Sports
Athletics: 6 Raiders make fall elite team
The Central Lakes College Raiders landed six student-athletes on Elite Team
January 25, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Samantha Quigley
Sports
Women’s College Basketball: CLC’s Quigley honored
Quigley enjoyed a big week for CLC.
January 25, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kalli Papenfuss
Sports
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders victorious on the road
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Gogebic Community College Tuesday, Jan. 24.
January 24, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
PohlkampAAG.jpg
Sports
BioSteel game the latest accolade as Eric Pohlkamp continues to thrive in second USHL season
Eric Pohlkamp has flown under the radar the last few years. But after a strong start to the season, the Bemidji State commit continues to emerge as a draft prospect
January 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine