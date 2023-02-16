Men’s College Basketball: Raiders outmuscle Vermilion for division win

BRAINERD — Despite a rough shooting night, the Central Lakes College Raiders still got 17 points from Anthony Burch and 16 from Denzil Walker to outscore Vermilon 63-55 in a North Division game Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Raiders shot just 31.4% from the field and 27.6% from 3-point, but outrebounded Vermilion 45-36 and forced 14 turnovers to CLC’s nine.

David Felix finished with 17 rebounds, three assists and eight points. Carrson Jones added six points and five rebounds and Josh Rogers contributed six points and four rebounds off the bench.

CLC secured the regular-season sweep of Vermilion. The Raiders won the first match 77-62 Jan. 25.

Vermilion 25 30 -- 55

Central Lakes 27 36 -- 63

VERMILION

Ronald Ducros 6, J’Sean Banks 8, Clayton Cook 6, RaShawn Wilcox 11, Jordan Samuelsson 6, CJ Brown 18. FG 21-54 (38.9 percent), FT 8-12 (66.7 percent). 3-point 5-25 (20 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES