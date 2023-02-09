99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders rally for road win

The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Cloquet to face Fond du Lac Tribal College.

Langston Binns
Langston Binns
By Dispatch staff report
February 08, 2023 09:08 PM
CLOQUET — Langston Binns scored 21 points and Josh Rogers added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Central Lakes College Raiders who rallied to defeat Fond du Lac 85-75 Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The Raiders trailed 47-38 at the half, but held Fond du Lac to 28 second-half points on 37% shooting from the field.. CLC forced 31 turnovers and scored 19 points off of those.

Anthony Burch finished with 18 points and eight assists for the Raiders, who improved to 15-8 overall and 9-2 in the Northern Division.

The Raiders dispatched Fond du Lac 105-66 on Jan. 11 to complete the season sweep.

Fond du Lac 47 28 -- 75

Central Lakes 38 47 -- 85

FOND DU LAC

Sean Millsaps 21, Kaimana Preza 10, Damien Franklin 4, Nakari Caruth 7, Kaden Hanson 10, Tahj Jenkins 10, Jehoiada Goins 13. FG 27-70 (38.5 percent), FT 12-19 (63.1 percent). 3-point 9-24 (37.5 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Carrson Jones 5, Anthony Burch 18, Langston Binns 21, Denzil Walker 3, Joshua Polk 3, Josh Rogers 15, Davion Jackson 6, Broden Fleisher 1, David Felix 8, Michael Scott 5. FG 31-85 (36.4 percent), FT 17-24 (70.8 percent). 3-point 6-25 (24 percent). Division: 9-2. Overall: 15-8. Next: at Northland Community and Technical College, Thief River Falls 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

