Men’s College Basketball: Raiders roll over Hibbing

The Central Lakes College Raiders faced the Hibbing Cardinals Friday, Jan. 6.

Anthony Burch
Anthony Burch
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 10:02 PM
HIBBING — Anthony Burch recorded 21 points and seven rebounds while TJ Kornbaum added 18 points and a team-leading 11 rebounds for the Central Lakes College Raiders in an 86-72 North Division victory over the Hibbing Cardinals Friday, Jan. 6.

The Raiders shot 47% from the field and 12-15 from the free-throw line while holding the Cardinals to 34% shooting.

Carrson Jones returned to the lineup from an injury and scored 13 points and Josh Rogers came off the bench to play 10 minutes and score 12 points.

Hibbing 35 37 -- 72

Central Lakes 47 39 -- 86

HIBBING

Schuyler Pimentel 17, Alvin Judd 5, Shawn Brown Jr. 6, Conor Goggin 2, Nick Moore 8, Ramaj Gordon 16, Ray Washington 18,. FG 26-77 (34 percent), FT 14-18 (78 percent). 3-point 6-29 (21 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Carrson Jones 13, Anthony Burch 20, Denzil Walker 7, TJ Kornbaum 18, Broden Fleisher 4, David Hosea 2, David Felix 4, Michael Scott 6, Josh Rogers 12. FG 34-72 (47 percent), FT 12-16 (75 percent). 3-point 6-15 (40 percent). Division: 1-0. Overall: 7-6. Next: at Rainy River 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

