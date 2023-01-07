Men’s College Basketball: Raiders roll over Hibbing
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced the Hibbing Cardinals Friday, Jan. 6.
We are part of The Trust Project.
HIBBING — Anthony Burch recorded 21 points and seven rebounds while TJ Kornbaum added 18 points and a team-leading 11 rebounds for the Central Lakes College Raiders in an 86-72 North Division victory over the Hibbing Cardinals Friday, Jan. 6.
The Raiders shot 47% from the field and 12-15 from the free-throw line while holding the Cardinals to 34% shooting.
Carrson Jones returned to the lineup from an injury and scored 13 points and Josh Rogers came off the bench to play 10 minutes and score 12 points.
Hibbing 35 37 -- 72
Central Lakes 47 39 -- 86
HIBBING
Schuyler Pimentel 17, Alvin Judd 5, Shawn Brown Jr. 6, Conor Goggin 2, Nick Moore 8, Ramaj Gordon 16, Ray Washington 18,. FG 26-77 (34 percent), FT 14-18 (78 percent). 3-point 6-29 (21 percent).
CENTRAL LAKES
Carrson Jones 13, Anthony Burch 20, Denzil Walker 7, TJ Kornbaum 18, Broden Fleisher 4, David Hosea 2, David Felix 4, Michael Scott 6, Josh Rogers 12. FG 34-72 (47 percent), FT 12-16 (75 percent). 3-point 6-15 (40 percent). Division: 1-0. Overall: 7-6. Next: at Rainy River 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
"Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'"
Hamlin is still on a ventilator and cannot yet talk as a result. Pritts noted that Hamlin woke up Wednesday night and asked via writing whether the Bills won the game.
The Central Lakes College Raiders' Noah Cekalla was awarded the Gold Glove for his defensive play last year.
Pele transcended soccer and became one of the first global icons of the 20th century. With his winning smile and an aw-shucks humility, he was better known than many movie stars, popes or presidents.