Men’s College Basketball: Raiders roll past Itasca
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Itasca Saturday, Jan. 28.
GRAND RAPIDS — David Felix registered 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Central Lakes College Raiders in an 89-70 North Division victory over Itasca Saturday, Jan. 28.
Michael Scott added 15 points and Anthony Burch contributed 12 points and seven assists.
Josh Rogers discord 10 points off the bench as CLC’s reserves outscored Itasca’s 34-25. The Raiders also scored 15 points off of 10 Itasca turnovers. Carrson Jones finished with three steals.
Itasca 28 42 -- 70
Central Lakes 41 48 -- 89
ITASCA
Kade Robb 2, Isaiah Timmons 2, Johnnie Ambrose 4, Takieto Palmer Jr. 1, Jaquan Adams 8, Brady Thomas 12, Jerome Washington 22, Donte Whymns 11, Tamarrien Thorpe 8. FG 24-57 (42.1 percent), FT 12-17 (70.6 percent). 3-point 10-29 (34.5 percent).
CENTRAL LAKES
Carrson Jones 6, Anthony Burch 12,Langston Binns 6, Joshua Polk 6, Josh Rogers 10, Davion Jackson 4, Broden Fleisher 7, David Hosea 7, David Felix 16, Michael Scott 15. FG 33-58 (56.9 percent), FT 14-21 (66.7 percent). 3-point 9-20 (45 percent). Division: 7-1. Overall: 13-7. Next: hosts Hibbing 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
