Men’s College Basketball: Raiders run winning streak to 4
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Rainy River Saturday, Jan. 7.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Denzil Walker and Anthony Burch both scored 18 points to lead the Central Lakes College Raiders to an 81-64 victory over Rainy River Saturday, Jan. 7.
Burch added seven assists. TJ Kornbuam finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Carrson Jones added 10- points and five assists.
Rainy River’s Malik Siggers led all scorers with 30 points.
Rainy River 28 36 -- 64
Central Lakes 38 43 -- 81
RAINY RIVER
Tyrecke Francois 6, Ayodimeji Adigun 4, Butchiny Lordeus 2, Christian Pujals 8, Malik Siggers 30, Steph Mereus 2, Noah Moeller 2, Khanye Bland 2, ondrej Havvanek 2, Alexander Aguilar 6. FG 23-65 (35.4%), FT 14-15 (93.3%). 3-point 4-23 (17.4%).
CENTRAL LAKES
Carrson Jones 10, Anthony Burch 18, Josh Rogers 6, Langston Binns 6 Denzil Walker 18, TJ Kornbaum 12, David Hosea 4, David Felix 5, Michael Scott 2. FG 28-52 (53.8%), FT 18-20 (90%). 3-point 7-18 (38.9%). Division: 2-0. Overall: 8-6. Next: hosts Fond du Lac 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
