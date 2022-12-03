Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
Men’s College Basketball: Rochester betters Raiders

The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Rochester for a non-divisional game Friday, Dec. 2.

By Dispatch staff report
December 02, 2022 09:41 PM
ROCHESTER — Anthony Burch and Langston Binns both scored 11 points for the Central Lakes College Raiders who fell 66-52 to the Rochester Yellowjackets Friday, Dec. 2.

TJ Kornbaum contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Raiders who shot 35.7% from the field and were outrebounded 42-34.

Rochester’s Kameron Givens led all scorers with 29 points.

Rochester 34 32 -- 66

Central Lakes 24 28 -- 52

ROCHESTER

Quest McCrimon 8, Quincy Burland 13, Kameron Givens 29, Blue Smaller 3, Andre Crockett 2, Peyton Dunham 8, Collin Bonow 3. FG 28-69 (40.6 percent), FT 4-7 (57.1 percent). 3-point 6-19 (31.6 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Carrson Jones 4, Anthony Burch 11, Langston Binns 11, Denzil Walker 4, Joshua Polk 3, TJ Kornbaum 8, Davion Jackson 5, David Hosea 2, David Felix 2, Michael Scott 2. FG 20-56 (35.7 percent), FT 9-20 (45 percent). 3-point 3-15 (20 percent). Overall: 1-4. Next: at Western Technical in La Crosse, Wis. 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

