Men’s College Basketball: Rochester betters Raiders
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Rochester for a non-divisional game Friday, Dec. 2.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — Anthony Burch and Langston Binns both scored 11 points for the Central Lakes College Raiders who fell 66-52 to the Rochester Yellowjackets Friday, Dec. 2.
TJ Kornbaum contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Raiders who shot 35.7% from the field and were outrebounded 42-34.
Rochester’s Kameron Givens led all scorers with 29 points.
Rochester 34 32 -- 66
Central Lakes 24 28 -- 52
ROCHESTER
Quest McCrimon 8, Quincy Burland 13, Kameron Givens 29, Blue Smaller 3, Andre Crockett 2, Peyton Dunham 8, Collin Bonow 3. FG 28-69 (40.6 percent), FT 4-7 (57.1 percent). 3-point 6-19 (31.6 percent).
CENTRAL LAKES
Carrson Jones 4, Anthony Burch 11, Langston Binns 11, Denzil Walker 4, Joshua Polk 3, TJ Kornbaum 8, Davion Jackson 5, David Hosea 2, David Felix 2, Michael Scott 2. FG 20-56 (35.7 percent), FT 9-20 (45 percent). 3-point 3-15 (20 percent). Overall: 1-4. Next: at Western Technical in La Crosse, Wis. 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Erik Pohlkamp is playing for the United States in the World Junior A Challenge.