Men’s College Tennis: Former Warrior Aadland honored

COLLEGEVILLE – Saint John's senior Wil McDowell and junior Ian Aadland of Brainerd earned All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors for doubles competition when the conference's awards were announced Tuesday, May 2.

The duo posted a 7-6 (4-4 MIAC) record at No. 1 doubles this spring.

The All-MIAC distinction in doubles was the second for McDowell (2021), who was also named to the 2023 MIAC All-Playoff team. McDowell was a two-time All-MIAC honoree (2021 and 2022) in singles play, where he finished with a 7-10 (3-6 MIAC) record at No. 1 this season. He ended his career with a 25-25 (14-14 MIAC) career record in singles competition (13-18 at No. 1) and 27-28 (16-12 MIAC) in doubles (20-22 at No. 1).

Aadland, meanwhile, totaled an 8-7 overall record in doubles and went 2-1 in singles this season.

The Johnnies finished fifth in the MIAC with a 5-4 record (9-10 overall) and made their ninth MIAC Playoff appearance in the last 11 seasons (16th overall), where they advanced to the semifinals, this spring.