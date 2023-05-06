Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Men’s College Tennis: Former Warrior Aadland honored

Former Brainerd Warrior Ian Aadland is playing tennis at St. John's University.

Ian Aadland
Ian Aadland
Paul Middlestaedt
Today at 4:26 AM

COLLEGEVILLE – Saint John's senior Wil McDowell and junior Ian Aadland of Brainerd earned All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors for doubles competition when the conference's awards were announced Tuesday, May 2.

The duo posted a 7-6 (4-4 MIAC) record at No. 1 doubles this spring.

The All-MIAC distinction in doubles was the second for McDowell (2021), who was also named to the 2023 MIAC All-Playoff team. McDowell was a two-time All-MIAC honoree (2021 and 2022) in singles play, where he finished with a 7-10 (3-6 MIAC) record at No. 1 this season. He ended his career with a 25-25 (14-14 MIAC) career record in singles competition (13-18 at No. 1) and 27-28 (16-12 MIAC) in doubles (20-22 at No. 1).

Aadland, meanwhile, totaled an 8-7 overall record in doubles and went 2-1 in singles this season.

The Johnnies finished fifth in the MIAC with a 5-4 record (9-10 overall) and made their ninth MIAC Playoff appearance in the last 11 seasons (16th overall), where they advanced to the semifinals, this spring.

What To Read Next
Halle Zupan
Sports
College Softball: Raiders roll into title game
May 05, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Adam Braun
Sports
College Baseball: Raiders split with Alex to stay alive
May 05, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brett Hague
Sports
Men’s College Track and Field: Hague honored and breaks record
May 05, 2023 04:23 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Wieland
Prep
Softball: Warriors record sweep of Lumberjacks
May 04, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke