Sports

Men’s College Track and Field: Hague honored and breaks record

Former Brainerd Warrior Brett Hague was honored by the MIAC and then proved why.

Brett Hague
Brett Hague
Paul Middlestaedt
Today at 4:23 PM

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – St. John's seniors Kevin Arthurand and Brett Hague of Brainerd were named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men's Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, Tuesday, May 2.

The weekly honor is the first of the season for both and the second of their collegiate careers.

Hague took second in the javelin with a season-best distance of 63.23 meters, which leads the MIAC and is good for eighth in Division III, at the Gophers' meet last Wednesday.

After receiving the MIAC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, Hague broke SJU's program record Wednesday, May 3, in the javelin with a personal-best distance of 68.10 meters on his first throw of the night. The mark was broken at the St. Thomas’ Joe Sweeney Invite. The mark is good for third-best in NCAA Division III this spring. The previous record was 67.80 meters set by Tom Engwall '03 in 2003.

