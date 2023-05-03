MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 12 games this season and is 1-0 with one save and four holds.

In 12.2 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed five runs, on nine hits and one walk for a 3.55 ERA. He has 18 strikeouts. Of his 192 pitches thrown, 70% have been for strikes.

In Anderson’s last two appearances, he’s pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts.

The Braves lead the National League East by three games over the New York Mets with a 19-10 record. They are 9-3 when Anderson pitches.