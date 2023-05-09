MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 14 games this season and is 1-0 with one save and five holds.

In 14.2 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed seven runs, six earned, on 11 hits and one walk for a 3.68 ERA. He has 18 strikeouts. Of his 223 pitches thrown, 70% have been for strikes.

The Braves lead the National League East by seven games over the New York Mets with a 24-11 record. They are 11-3 when Anderson pitches.

