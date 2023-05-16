MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 16 games this season and is 1-0 with one save and six holds.

In 17.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed seven runs, six earned, on 12 hits and two walks for a 3.12 ERA. He has 20 strikeouts. Of his 254 pitches thrown, 71% have been for strikes.

In his last two appearances, he’s pitched 2.2 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with no runs scored. He picked up two strikeouts.

The Braves lead the National League East by six games over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 26-15 record. They are 11-5 when Anderson pitches.