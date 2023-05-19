99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warrior Nick Anderson is pitching for the Atlanta Braves this season.

Today at 12:47 PM

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 17 games this season and is 2-0 with one save and six holds.

In 18.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed seven runs, six earned, on 12 hits and three walks for a 2.95 ERA. He has 21 strikeouts. Of his 266 pitches thrown, 70% have been for strikes.

In his last appearance, he pitched one inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout to earn the win over the Texas Rangers Wednesday, May 17.

The Braves lead the National League East by 4.5 games over the Florida Marlins with a 27-16 record. They are 12-5 when Anderson pitches.

