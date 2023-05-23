MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 17 games this season and is 2-0 with one save and eight holds.

In 20.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed eight runs, seven earned, on 13 hits and three walks for a 3.10 ERA. He has 24 strikeouts. Of his 287 pitches thrown, 71% have been for strikes.

In his last two appearances, he recorded two holds during two wins against Seattle.

The Braves lead the National League East by 4.5 games over the New York Meets with a 29-18 record. They are 14-5 when Anderson pitches.