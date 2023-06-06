99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd warrior Nick Anderson is pitching with the Atlanta Braves.

Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson
Today at 11:08 AM

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 21 games this season and is 3-0 with one save and 10 holds.

In 24.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 10 runs, nine earned, on 17 hits and three walks for a 3.63 ERA. He has 28 strikeouts. Of his 346 pitches thrown, 71% have been for strikes.

In his last two appearances, he recorded one strikeout in two innings pitched against the Oakland A’s and Arizona Diamondbacks. Both outings resulted in holds.

The Braves lead the National League East by three games over the Miami Marlins with a 35-24 record. They are 18-5 when Anderson pitches.

What To Read Next
Zakia Herron
Sports
College Softball: 4 Raiders make All-Region team
June 06, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
IMCA Stock Cars race Saturday, June 3, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Johnson family enjoys their night
June 05, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
June 03, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
June 05, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
IMCA Stock Cars race Saturday, June 3, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Johnson family enjoys their night
June 05, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Phone scam.jpg
Local
Combating cybercrime is an ongoing battle
June 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal