MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 21 games this season and is 3-0 with one save and 10 holds.

In 24.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 10 runs, nine earned, on 17 hits and three walks for a 3.63 ERA. He has 28 strikeouts. Of his 346 pitches thrown, 71% have been for strikes.

In his last two appearances, he recorded one strikeout in two innings pitched against the Oakland A’s and Arizona Diamondbacks. Both outings resulted in holds.

The Braves lead the National League East by three games over the Miami Marlins with a 35-24 record. They are 18-5 when Anderson pitches.