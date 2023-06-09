99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warrior Nick Anderson is pitching for the Atlanta Braves.

Nick Anderson
Today at 9:03 AM

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 24 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 10 holds.

In 25.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 10 runs, nine earned, on 18 hits and three walks for a 3.20 ERA. He has 28 strikeouts. Of his 354 pitches thrown, 71% have been for strikes.

In his last appearance, he allowed one hit in one inning of work to secure the win in a 7-5 victory over the New York Mets.

The Braves lead the National League East by three and a half games over the Miami Marlins with a 38-24 record. They are 19-5 when Anderson pitches.

