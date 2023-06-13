MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 25 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 10 holds.

In 26.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 11 runs, 10 earned, on 21 hits and three walks for a 3.42 ERA. He has 29 strikeouts. Of his 379 pitches thrown, 71% have been for strikes.

In his last appearance, he allowed one earned run on three hits in one inning of work. He did not figure into the decision.

The Braves lead the National League East by three and a half games over the Miami Marlins with a 40-26 record. They are 19-6 when Anderson pitches.