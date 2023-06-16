MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 26 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 10 holds.

In 27.1 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 12 runs, 11 earned, on 24 hits and four walks for a 3.62 ERA. He has 30 strikeouts. Of his 405 pitches thrown, 70% have been for strikes.

In his last appearance, he allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk with one strikeout in one inning of work. He did not figure into the decision.

The Braves lead the National League East by four and a half games over the Miami Marlins with a 43-26 record. They are 20-6 when Anderson pitches.