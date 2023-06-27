Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warrior Nick Anderson is pitching for the Atlanta Braves.

Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson
Today at 9:42 AM

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 31 games this season and is 4-0 with one save and 13 holds.

In 32 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed 14 runs, 12 earned, on 28 hits and eight walks for a 3.38 ERA. He has 35 strikeouts.

In his last two appearances, Anderson secured two holds against the Cincinnati Reds. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk and struck out two batters in 1.2 innings pitched.

The Braves lead the National League East by six and a half games over the Miami Marlins with a 51-27 record. They are 25-6 when Anderson pitches.

