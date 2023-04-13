99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warrior Nick Anderson is now pitching with the Atlanta Braves.

Today at 6:11 PM

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in five games this season and has one save and two holds.

In 5.2 innings pitched, the 32-year-old Anderson has allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits and zero walks for a 3.18 ERA. He has eight strikeouts and a 0.53 WHIP.

The Braves lead the National League East by two games with a 9-4 record.

