MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in seven games this season and is 1-0 with one save and two holds.

Anderson’s win came in a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals Sunday, April 16. It came during his 100th career game.

In 7.2 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed two runs, on four hits and zero walks for a 2.35 ERA. He has 11 strikeouts. Of his 112 pitches thrown, 70% have been for strikes.

The Braves lead the National League East by two games with a 12-4 record. They are 7-0 when Anderson pitches.