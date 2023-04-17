99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

MLB: Anderson watch

Nick Anderson has appeared in seven games for the Atlanta Braves.

Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson
Today at 5:20 PM

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in seven games this season and is 1-0 with one save and two holds.

Anderson’s win came in a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals Sunday, April 16. It came during his 100th career game.

In 7.2 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed two runs, on four hits and zero walks for a 2.35 ERA. He has 11 strikeouts. Of his 112 pitches thrown, 70% have been for strikes.

The Braves lead the National League East by two games with a 12-4 record. They are 7-0 when Anderson pitches.

What To Read Next
Nick Anderson
Sports
MLB: Anderson watch
April 13, 2023 06:11 PM
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
Sports
College Softball: Callahan honored again
April 13, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Herath, Dave.jpg
Sports
Athletics: 5 to be inducted into Warrior Athletic Hall
April 10, 2023 04:06 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Inglewood Drive and Highway 210 in Baxter.
Local
Storm sewer work begins April 19 on Inglewood Drive
April 17, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Knollwood Drive and Highway 210.
Local
Knollwood Drive to close starting April 24
April 17, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Students take a quick selfie on stage during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Local
Brainerd Grand March 2023 klick! Gallery
April 16, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd Prom 2023 klick! Gallery
April 16, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey