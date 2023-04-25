MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his fifth season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty has pitched in 10 games this season and is 1-0 with one save and three holds.

In 10.2 innings pitched this season, Anderson has allowed five runs, on nine hits and one walk for a 4.22 ERA. He has 14 strikeouts. Of his 169 pitches thrown, 68% have been for strikes.

The Braves lead the National League East by a half-game over the New York Mets with a 15-8 record. They are 8-2 when Anderson pitches.