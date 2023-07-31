Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Motorsports: Jacobsen’s tabs 1st win to highlight MotoAmerica weekend at BIR

MotoAmerica results from Brainerd International Raceway from the weekend.

Two motorcycles lean to take a corner.
Jake Gagne, front, and PJ Jacobsen round a corner during the MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Race One on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Brainerd International Raceway.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 6:30 PM

BRAINERD — With a near-perfect performance on Sunday, July 30, at Brainerd International Raceway, PJ Jacobsen is no longer the fastest rider in the MotoAmerica paddock to not win a Medallia Superbike race.

He added his name to the list of men who have won the premier class in the championship by beating two-time and defending MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Jake Gagne in a straight fight.

The win also allowed him to step out of the shadow of his five-time Superbike Champion teammate, Cameron Beaubier – the winner of five races thus far in his first season with the Tytlers Cycle Racing team.

Motorcycles take a hard corner.
Competitors race in the MotoAmerica Junior Cup Race One on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Brainerd International Raceway.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

There’s something about BIR that suits Bobby Fong. Mere minutes after he rode to a fighting fourth-place finish in the Medallia Superbike race on Sunday, Fong was out front of the Mission King Of The Baggers race.

Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim was asked on Sunday afternoon if this weekend was the best racing weekend of his career.

Gillim pondered the question briefly before saying, “Yes.”

Gillim won his second Steel Commander Stock 1000 race of the weekend on Sunday at BIR, the Kentuckian not only winning the race but moving to within eight points of championship points leader Ezra Beaubier after scoring a perfect 50 points in the two races.

The ladies of the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. program had one featured race at BIR, and after their Sunday morning final qualifying session, it looked like the outcome of the afternoon’s race might be different than the previous four races this season had been. Instead of Mikayla Moore starting from the pole as she’d done in all four races thus far, it was Sonya Lloyd who got the start from the pole with Moore right next to her on the front row of the starting grid.

Motorcycles take a hard corner.
Competitors race in the MotoAmerica Junior Cup Race One on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Brainerd International Raceway.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

As is always the case with the MotoAmerica Junior Cup Championship’s races, Sunday’s race two at BIR came right down to the final lap and the final run to the checkered flag before the contest was decided. Belgian-based rider Levi Badie got the victory aboard his Badie Racing Kawasaki after coming from back in the field and then prevailing in a skirmish with pole sitter Rossi Moor, who was the winner of Saturday’s race one.

Prior to today, Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott had finished on the podium four times this season, but he hadn’t won a race since Road America last year. All that changed with Sunday’s Supersport race two at BIR when he came away with the victory in the red-flag-shortened event. The 17-year-old was hounded throughout the race by Squid Hunter Racing Yamaha’s 48-year-old Josh Hayes, who was looking for his 88th all-time race win to extend the new record he set on Saturday by one more victory.

