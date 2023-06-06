NFL: Browns add 2 players, cut former Warrior Joe Haeg

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns added a wide receiver on Monday ahead of the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp, but not the one fans are waiting on to make a big decision.

They signed receiver Ra’Shaun Henry and tackle Hunter Thedford, the team announced, and released veteran tackle Joe Haeg. Haeg’s release saves the Browns $2 million in cap space, according to overthecap.com . The former Brainerd Warrior was not present during the two OTA practices open to the media the last two weeks.

The Browns were Haeg’s fourth NFL stop. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2016 NLF Draft.

After three years with the Colts, Haeg signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl title in 2020. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and with the Browns in 2022.

Haeg graduated from North Dakota State University where he won five FCS National Championships from 2011-2015.

He will be hosting a golf fundraiser Friday, June 30, at Cragun’s Legacy Courses as part of his Game Winning Drive charity that benefits the Brainerd Warriors football program.