NHRA: Anderson finds himself in the top spot after Day One

BRAINERD — Greg Anderson used the home track advantage to his benefit in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Friday, Aug. 18, at Brainerd International Raceway.

The Duluth native ran a 6.597 to be the time for Pro Stock after the two qualifying sessions Friday.

Anderson held the top spot after the first session on Friday with a 6.600 elapsed time with a top speed of 207.88 mph. He was the last run in the second session and watched Matt Hartford beat his time with a 6.598.

Anderson clipped Hartford’s time with a 6.597 at a top speed of 205.79 mph.

Mild temperatures Friday made for ideal racing conditions. Saturday won’t be as friendly with highs in the mid-90s, so Anderson’s 6.597 might hold headed into Sunday.

“You never know headed into a Saturday if your Friday times will hold up,” Anderson said. “But I feel good about it if the weather is even close to right. I think I have a great race car. The hotter it gets the better it was — so I’m looking forward to that tomorrow. It’s tough on the driver, but I have to credit my team. They have a great hot weather tune up with my race car.”

Being back at his home track Anderson said in his interview with the press after his runs that he loves the pressure of performing at BIR.

“The more the pressure can come up to me the better,” he said. “I’m advancing in age and sometimes you need to get your heart jump-started like that. It’s good for me and I love when there is extra on the line and I’m starting to feel that a little bit.”

Anderson hasn’t recorded a win this season and hasn’t won at BIR since 2011.

“I’ve been experimenting a little bit this year,” Anderson said. “I’ve been tryng things for the benefit of the team. It’s worked out well because the team has had a good run. Now it’s time for me to make some hay. I’m trying to focus on my own car and stop experimenting. It’s time to try and win a race before we head into the playoffs.”

Erica Enders finished Day One in third with an elapsed time of 6.603 at 207.27 mph. Cristian Cuadra placed fourth in 6.606 at 206.70 mph and Deric Kramer ran fifth in 6.606 at 206.01 mph.

If Anderson holds the top spot after tomorrow’s two qualifying sessions, it'll be his first No. 1 qualifier of the season.

“Being back home is cool,” he said. “This is where I grew up and this is where it all started for me at this race track. It’s cool to come back after four long years. The facility is still wonderful and the track service is great. The weather is great just like I remember it. All is good.”

Day One Qualifying times: 1-Greg Anderson 6.597 ET, 205.79 mph; 2-Matt Hartford 6.598, 205.54; 3-Erica Enders 6.603, 207.27; 4-Cristian Cuadra 6.606, 206.7; 5-Deric Kramer 6.606, 206.01; 6-Dallas Glenn 6.613, 207.05; 7-Aaron Stanfield 6.623, 206.86; 8-Kyle Koretsky 6.623, 205.07; 9-Camrie Caruso 6.631, 206.13; 10-Bo Butner 6.632, 206.76; 11-Jerry Tucker 6.635, 206.92; 12-Troy Coughlin Jr . 6.636,206.64; 13-Chris McGaha 6.668, 206.67; 14-Robert River 7.287, 191.67; 15-Fernando Cuadra Jr. 6.700, 205.16; 16-David Cuadra 6.702, 205.47; 17-Fernando Cuadra 6.716, 204.94; 18-Robert River 7.227, 191.81;19-Alan Prusiensky 8.739, 104.88

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.