NHRA: Anderson, Pro Stock back at BIR after 3-year absence

BRAINERD — The last time the Pro Stock Series raced at Brainerd International Raceway as a part of the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals was in 2019.

That changes this week as the popular Pro Stock race is back Aug. 17-20 at BIR.

“I can’t believe it’s been that long,” Pro Stock driver and Minnesota native Greg Anderson said. “It’s exciting to be back. It’s where I grew up. It’s my home track. It’s been tough sitting at home watching it without us participating. It’s great to be a part of it this year and I really feel like we have a big fan base up there with the Pro Stock. I hope they missed us as much as we missed it.”

Anderson’s hometown is Duluth, a few hours east of Brainerd. He remembers being disappointed when it was announced Pro Stock would not be headed to Brainerd for 2020.

“It was a tough pill to swallow for me especially,” Anderson said. “I consider it to be a home-track advantage when I go racing there. There are a lot of great memories racing there whether it be building race cars or driving race cars. It’s where it all started for me, so it hurt a lot for me, but I had to suck it up. When they first told us about it they said it would only be one year, but somehow it snowballed into a three-year absence. It was a bummer, but we are coming back and hopefully, we won’t have to take any more years off in the future.”

Minnesota native Jason Line was the last Pro Stock winner at BIR in 2019 when he defeated Erica Enders in the finals.

Line retired from racing after 2020 with 50 career wins.

Greg Anderson NHRA Photo

Anderson is still active and finds himself in sixth place in the Pro Stock points standings after he finished second at Topeka, Kansas, last weekend.

It’s been an up-and-down year for Anderson, who hasn’t won in 2023 with his lone finals appearance coming last week in Topeka.

He’s reached the semifinals two other times in Bristol and in Gainesville.

“We’ve been making the gains the last several races,” Anderson said. “We just have not been racing well on Sunday. Whether it be the driving or the car there has been something wrong. I’ve been telling people that we aren’t a mile off. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We just have to clean up the mistakes and we will be fine and winning races again. We are two races away from our playoffs, so it’s crunch time. You have to be able to peak at the right time of the year and that time is now. I feel like we are basically there so even though we are sixth in points coming in I feel we can close that gap and get a good seed headed into playoffs.”

Anderson holds 101 career wins in 525 races with a 923-402 record in eliminations.

“I really used the first half of the season as a test session,” Anderson said. “The race team itself has had a good year, but I spent a lot of time trying new things that have benefitted the team. I haven’t panicked and now can get into serious race mode.”

Anderson is excited to have the home-track advantage back at BIR.

“I have a ton of support there,” Anderson said. “I feel great racing up there and showing everyone The Zoo. I bring a lot of people with me that I’ve met from the south that have no idea what The Zoo means. I just tell them I’m not going to tell them anything, just make your plans to be there and you’ll see it. I have some more newbies coming this year who are working for me and they are excited to see The Zoo.”

Anderson has won three times at BIR most recently in 2011. If Anderson wins this weekend he would tie with Bruce Allen, Jeg Coughlin, Bob Slidde, Kurt Johnson and Warren Johnson for the most Pro Stock wins at BIR all time.

“It’s been way too long,” he said. “I’m excited to get there and get started. All those good memories will be coming back.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.