NHRA: Ashley looks to add win No. 7 of season at BIR

BRAINERD — Justin Ashley looks to make it three wins in a row in the Lucas Oil Nationals Aug. 17-20 at Brainerd International Raceway.

The Top Fuel dragster has won the last two races on the circuit in Somona and most recently in Topeka, Kansas, to keep his position atop the Top Fuel standings with two races left before the countdown.

It’s been a fun season for Ashley as he’s found the winner’s circle six times in 2023.

He won back-to-back in Phoenix and Pomona to start the season to grab the early points lead. In Pomona, Ashley earned his only No. 1 qualifier of the season.

“I think the guys do a really good job of taking what we learned Friday and Saturday into Sunday,” Ashley said. “We apply it the right way on Sunday and we’ve noticed there’s been quite a change in weather patterns from Friday and Saturday to Sunday, so our team has done a good job of making the right adjustments based on conditions and based on the track temperatures and that’s a big reason why we have had a lot of success on race day.”

Justin Ashley NHRA Photo

After not reaching the semifinals in three straight races, Ashley won back-to-back races again at Epping and Bristol to retake the points lead.

He almost made it three in a row at Norfolk, but lost in the finals to Leah Pruett.

After a loss in the quarterfinals in Seattle, Ashley slipped to second place in the points standings, but regained the top spot with his two most recent wins.

“The key to success is all the work we’ve put into the offseason,” Ashley said. “It’s really a grind in the middle of the season like this and it’s a testament to the job our team does each and every round. It’s not easy to get down the race track and have the car come back and turn it around in a very amount of time. We also focus on being proactive in the offseason and focus on every little thing we could to take steps forward to grow and improve the program because we knew the Top Fuel class was going to be tough this year.”

Last year at BIR, Ashley was third in qualifying with an ET of 3.679 at 334.82 mph. He reached the semifinals before falling to Tony Schumacher.

“I enjoy the Brainerd area,” Ashley said. “I think it’s a very nice area and the fans are very passionate about racing and very knowledgeable. I like going there year after year and seeing the same fans in attendance. I personally spent a lot of time there watching my dad race Funny Car, so I have a lot of great memories at that track. It’s a fast race track that can be tricky. It can be exciting and can be unpredictable at times which adds another element. But Brainerd is definitely one of my favorite stops on the tour.”

This season, Ashley has more than doubled his career win total with six. He sits at 11 wins total in 68 races with a 105-57 record in eliminations.

“As a group, we expect to win every race that we go to,” Ashley said. “But you also have to have a healthy understanding of how difficult the competition is out there. I don’t think there’s ever been a tougher Top Fuel field in the history of drag racing, so we expect to win, but understand how good the competition is. It would be hard to get this many wins in any season. It’s been an amazing run, but it’s all going to come down to the Countdown and we know that. Right now it's about positioning ourselves well to win that championship.”

Ashley loves the passion of the racing fans in Brainerd, but don’t expect him to spend too much time in the Zoo this week.

“Maybe I’ll take a ride through just to observe for five minutes, but that’s my limit,” Ashley said with a chuckle. “It’s funny. It’s unique and it’s fun to see the fans out there having a good time. I love how passionate they are, but for me, it’s strictly business so I’m happy to observe, but then it’s back to work.”

