NHRA: Brown back in the winner’s circle at BIR

BRAINERD — In 2017, Antron Brown and Leah Pruett faced each other in the final elimination round at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals with Pruett edging Brown.

Brown returned the favor Sunday, Aug. 20, at the 41st Annual Lucas Oil Nationals with his second win of the season and 73rd career win.

Running from the right lane, Brown was quicker off the light with a reaction time of .044 to Pruett’s .062 and he didn’t lose momentum the rest of the run, leading 2.981 to 3.028 at the 660-foot mark and running to a final elapsed time of 3.715 at 326.08 mph.

Funny Car winner Ron Capps, left, and Antron Brown, Top Fuel dragster winner have fun on the stage at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway after the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Pruett finished with an elapsed time of 3.757 running at 331.12 mph.

“In the finals, when you are racing those TSR (Tony Stewart Racing) cars and Leah’s hungry right now,” Brown said. “That girl is in full-grown beast mode and I said, ‘here we go,’ and we know what they are capable of and we just wanted to go out and complete another lap, but the track got so good it ate us up a little bit and I think that is what happened to Leah, too.

“We got into race day and we knew we had a tough first round race with Shawn Langdon and that is what set the stage and we knew we had to throw what we could throw at it. And (Crew Chief) Brian (Corradi) looked at the conditions and knew that the car was going to have more power and it showed up.”

1 / 68: Antron Brown competes in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Glenn drove his Pro Stock 207.56 MPH with an ET of 6.566 at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 7 / 68: Ron Capps hold a sign at the top end of the Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, August 20, 2023, announcing his 75th career NHRA win at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Capps won the Funny Car event with an ET of 3.887 reaching 332.75 mph. 8 / 68: Dallas Glenn's crew celebrates at the starting line as Glenn takes first in Pro Stock at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 13 / 68: Top Fuel driver Antron Brown smiles after winning the Lucas Oil NHRA Top Fuel event Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Brainerd International Raceway. Brown drove his dragster to win with an ET of 3.715 reaching 326.08 MPH. 14 / 68: Lucas Oil NHRA Top Fuel winner Antron Brown, left, and Lucas Oil NHRA Funny Car Winner Ron Capps shake hands at the Top End of the Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, after each won their pro classes. Brown won his Top Fuel event with an ET of 3.715 reaching 326.08 MPH and Ron Capps won the Funny Car event with an ET of 3.887 reaching 332.75 MPH. 16 / 68: Pro Stock winner Dallas Glenn smiles as he climbs out of his car at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Glenn drove his Pro Stock 207.56 MPH with an ET of 6.566 at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 17 / 68: Ron Capps hold a sign at the top end of the Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, August 20, 2023, announcing his 75th career NHRA win at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Capps won the Funny Car event with an ET of 3.887 reaching 332.75 mph. / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 28 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 29 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 30 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 31 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 32 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 33 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 34 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 35 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 36 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 37 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 38 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 39 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 40 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 41 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 42 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 43 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 44 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 45 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 46 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 47 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 48 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 49 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 50 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 51 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 52 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 53 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 54 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 55 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 56 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 57 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 58 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 59 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 60 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 61 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 62 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 63 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 64 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 65 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 66 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 67 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 68 / 68: Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

It has been a disappointing season in terms of wins as both Pruett and Brown came to BIR with one win for the 2023 season. Each leaves Brainerd for Indianapolis for the final race before the Countdown to the Championship feeling like the wind might be at their back.

“We had good qualifying rounds,” Brown said. “The track got hot and tricky on Saturday. Every lap we made we were in the top five of every run. When we got into the elimination day today we knew it was going to be a completely different day. For our class, qualifying doesn’t clarify what you are going to do on Sunday. It is the full package of the driver, car team and of who makes the least mistakes and who can run the best they can at that time.”

The year has belonged to Justin Ashley in Top Fuel racing. Ashley arrived at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals as the points leader and the runaway leader in victories with six for the season.

Antron Brown competes in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Ashley stepped out to the challenge and laid down a run with an elapsed time of 3.746, traveling at 328.14 mph which gained the top spot for him going into Sunday’s elimination round.

The high qualifiers, Brittany Force, Pruett, Mike Salinas, Steve Torrence and Brown won their first round elimination running from the right lane. The only high seed to fall was No. 2 Doug Kalitta who lost to Clay Millican in the 13th spot.

The highlight in the second round came in the matchup between Millican and Salinas. Running in the right lane, Salinas ran an elapsed time of 3.654 at 338.26 mph, which set a new BIR track speed record, previously held by Brittany Force, who ran at a speed of 334.98 mph in 2021.

Force and Pruett faced off against each other for just the second time since an early season matchup in Phoenix and it was Pruett getting the win. Ashley ran his worst time of the day with an elapsed time of 6.781 as his car shut down halfway down the track, but he had the second round bye so the time didn’t matter.

Antron Brown's crew celebrates at the starting line as Brown takes first in Top Fuel at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The final quarterfinal pitted Brown and Torrence. It was Brown getting the win 3.716 to 3.738.

The semifinals featured Ashley against Pruett and Salinas against Brown. Pruett defeated Ashley 3.733 to 3.753. Brown advanced with the win over Salinas running an elapsed time of 3.708 at a speed of 332.75 miles per hour.

“I remember like it was yesterday when we broke the world record in 2015,” Brown said. “We came out here in the first round against JR Todd and he ran his career best elapsed time and he went out there and ran a 3.71 and would have beaten anyone else and we dropped a 3.680. We always love coming here but I think we overpowered in the second finals (against Pruett in 2017) and smoked the tires because you have to keep pushing and we pushed too hard. This track has always been good to us.”