NHRA: Capps in a familiar spot after Day One at BIR

BRAINERD — During his 74 wins, 28-year career Funny Car driver Ron Capps has plenty of memorable moments.

On his drive to Brainerd for the Lucas Oil Nationals which started Friday, Aug. 18, a pivotal moment in his life popped into his mind.

“On my way up here I was thinking about those forks in life that we all run through and sometimes you take the right one and sometimes you don’t,” Capps said. “It was right here where my life and faith in drag racing changed and that was when (former driver and team owner) John Mitchell had a conversation with me during an oil down in a divisional race and he saw something in me and the next day he came and asked me if I wanted to get my license in his alcohol dragster.

“Had there not been an oil down and had he not had that conversation with me, he saw something in me. If that hadn’t happened I don’t know if anyone would have given me a shot to get his license.”

On Friday, Capps sat in the staging lane after a delay of just under an hour due to oil on the track from Blake Alexander’s car waiting for his first run of the day. It was his first run of the day because in the first round his crew chief, Dean (Guido) Antonelli had the car shut down, just before Matt Hagan ran an ET of 3.910 at a speed of 328.06 miles per hour to finish in the top position after the first round of qualifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love this place and it has great memories. Some are foggy but they are still great and that was just another version of it,” Capps said. “Tonight we had to shut the car off before the first run and I sat there and watched Matt Hagan run low ET and the conditions were pretty good. Thankfully a crew guy caught what he caught, which was a wheelie bar pin. It could have been pretty dangerous and I am glad they caught it, even though we lost a run. But Guido and I had a talk and I said that I didn’t not want to be in the top half and I could improve. I told him let’s go for it like it’s a Friday night in Indy in two weeks.”

Capps did just that. Driving from the right side of the track he ran the low ET of the day at 3.892 at a speed of 330.23 mph which put him into the spot after the first day of qualifying. Hagan dropped to third place with JR Todd getting the No. 2 spot with an ET of 3.907, running at 327.98 mph.

1 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 2 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 3 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 4 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 5 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 6 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 7 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 8 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 9 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 10 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 11 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 12 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 13 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 14 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 15 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 16 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 17 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 18 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 19 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 20 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 21 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 22 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 23 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 24 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 25 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 26 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 27 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 28 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 29 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 30 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 31 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 32 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 33 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 34 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 35 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 36 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 37 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 38 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 39 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 40 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 41 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 42 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 43 / 48: Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. 44 / 48: Ron Capps (right) races in the qualifying sessions in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Friday, Aug. 18, at Brainerd International Raceway. 45 / 48: 46 / 48: 47 / 48: 48 / 48: A C Stock lifts its wheels during qualifying on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the 41st Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Professional and amateur racing will continue through the weekend.

The second run was scheduled to start at 6:10 with perfect conditions, but things quickly turned when driver Blake Alexander ran into problems with his car right off the tree on the second pass down the track for the Funny Cars which resulted in a massive amount of fluid on the track which caused the delay. The left lane, which Alexander was in, did not recover and caused issues for the rest of the drivers who ran in that lane the rest of the evening. Capps had no doubts that he would be able to perform a successful second pass once racing started.

“I have sat there and watched Safety Safari do their work when you think the task is impossible to go down the track in any elapsed time and I have watched low ET happen,” he said. “I never worry. That was a massive cleanup.”

Saturday is scheduled to be the hottest day of the weekend with highs in the low 90s but ideal conditions are forecasted for Sunday which and Capps believes it is going to be a special day.

“It’s going to be a high of like 75 or 76 on Sunday and this track, it’s good when it's hot but we will see national records fall on Sunday,” he predicted. “This track is a magnificent surface so with those conditions it evens it out for a lot of teams. It’s fun to strap in and know you might be going on your quickest run.”