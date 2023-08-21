NHRA: Glenn adds to his trophy case with victory at BIR

BRAINERD — The Pro Stock class returned to Brainerd International Raceway for the first time since 2019 for the 41st Annual Lucas Oil Nationals.

It came down to two newer drivers for the trophy.

In just his third year, Dallas Glenn owns three trophies in his cabinet from wins at Pomona, Las Vegas and Chicago along with three runner-up finishes.

Kyle Koretsky also started his racing career in 2021, but was still searching for his first win of the year. A semifinal appearance early in the season in Phoenix was the deepest Sunday elimination round run until Sunday, Aug. 20, at Brainerd.

Dallas Glenn takes first in Pro Stock at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The two faced off in the final race of the day. Driving from the left lane, Glenn trailed off the light by a margin of .023 to .038, but caught Koretsky at 660 feet to drive to the win with an elapsed time of 6.566 at 207.56 mph.

Koretsky was quick off the starting line, but had clutch issues halfway down the run and coasted over the finish line.

“I feel like the car did most of the work today,” Glenn said. “It is running so good. I was a little worried because it seems to be of late that the car works really well when it is hot and humid out. As much as I hate it being hot and humid out, it showed on Saturday when I picked up four bonus points in qualifying.

“We just went out there and made four really solid laps. It shook a little bit in the final. I think the track was a little sticky and a little too good, but I made it through it. I know Kyle really wanted it, especially here at Lucas Oil.”

Glenn talked about the experience of racing at BIR for the first time and the desire to come back to the track for more Pro Stock racing in the future.

“BIR has an awesome Pro Stock fan base,” Glenn said. “The last two years we haven’t been able to come up here and I kind of miss that. My wife comes up here to do the PR and I get to sit at home and miss it so to come here and finally get to race and see these awesome fans and take a couple of laps around the Zoo and that place is crazy. But the conditions were pretty tricky with starting pretty cool and then going to hot and humid and then back to cooler. We had some good laps on Sunday but to come here and win my first time, it is an awesome thing.”

For Duluth native Greg Anderson, the return trip was a perfect elixir for a season that has not been positive in terms of wins.

Anderson arrived at BIR with no wins in 2023 and no No. 1 qualifiers. His fortunes appeared to turn Aug 10-13 in Topeka, Kansas, as he qualified in the No. 2 position and won the first three rounds before losing to Erica Enders in the finals.

Pro Stock winner Dallas Glenn smiles as he climbs out of his car at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Glenn drove his Pro Stock 207.56 MPH with an ET of 6.566 at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

He gained his first No. 1 qualifier in the second run, Friday with an elapsed time of 6.597 and that held through slick racing conditions Saturday.

There were no upsets in the first round of elimination as Anderson, Koretsky, Chris McGaha, Deric Kramer, Matt Hartford, Aaron Stanfield, Erica Enders and Green all advanced into the second round. The highlight of the first round was Kramer’s run of 6.546 which was the low elapsed time of the weekend.

Koretsky and Stanfield each advanced out of the second round with hole-shot victories. Koretsky went up against Anderson and defeated him on a hole shot. Each driver ran at 208.14 mph with Anderson winning in elapsed time 6.582 to 6.587, but the difference was in the reaction time where Koretsky won .030 to .041, which ended Anderson’s day.

It was also a hole shot win for Stanfield over Harford. Stanfield beat Harford off the tree by a score of .027 to .057. The final elapsed time was 6.556 to 6.581 in favor of Hartford, but it didn’t get him the win.

Enders and Glenn went up against each other in the third matchup. Enders was stronger in reaction time, but ran into problems on the last quarter of the track with Glenn getting the win by an elapsed time of 6.561 to 6.648.

“She is an awesome racer and she knows I have a really good hot rod and every now and then I can get my foot off the pedal on time and she definitely has stepped up her game every time she races me,” Glenn said.

Kramer, the only remaining driver with a final round win at BIR, which came in 2018, won his matchup with McGaha 6.573 to 6.626.