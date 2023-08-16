NHRA: Hagan eyes another win at BIR to extend points lead

BRAINERD — Matt Hagan’s success at Brainerd International Raceway has carried over into 2023.

The Funny Car driver finds himself in first place in the points standings with two races left before the Countdown. He’ll look to add to his points lead in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at BIR Aug. 17-20.

“Going into the Countdown with that No. 1 spot is huge,” Hagan said. “We are really trying hard to maintain that lead. We extended it to 61 points over Ron Capps last week and I think our car has been really consistent all year long. The difference in years past is we have been consistent in winning in the heat. Usually, we would win a few races early and win some races late because it’s cooler conditions. We have done a really good job of navigating the heat this year and that’s why we have won more races.”

Hagan owns four wins this season. He opened the season with wins in three of the first four races at Gainesville, Pomona and Las Vegas.

His most recent victory came in Denver where he also tabbed his lone No. 1 qualifier of the season.

Hagan has enjoyed BIR the last two seasons. He won the race in 2021 after he beat Cruz Pedregon in the finals. Last year, Hagan posted the top qualifying time at BIR with an ET of 3.843 at 331.36 mph.

However, Hagan lost to Alexis DeJoria in the quarters.

Matt Hagan NHRA Photo

“Brainerd is a really good race track,” Hagan said. “It’s flat and not really bumpy. We haven’t been on a really great race track in a while. Rolling into Brainerd as long as we get some good conditions we can really run well there. We have such a successful track record there because that track is good.”

Hagan is a three-time Funny Car world champion with his most recent title coming in 2020. He holds 47 career wins in 327 races with a 498-277 record in eliminations.

He reached the finals last weekend in Topeka, Kansas. He lost to Bob Tasca III.

Tasca won the Funny Car trophy at BIR last year.

Compared to last year, Hagan owns the same amount of wins — four — with fewer No. 1 qualifiers. Last season, Hagan turned in six No. 1 qualifiers; this year he’s only posted one.

“I’ve won anywhere from the No. 16 position all the way up to the No. 1 position,” Hagan said. “I think that qualifying is huge and matters a lot. We have that mentality of going down the track to get something to work with rather than to press and smoke the tires and not have anything to work off of. Brainerd has four runs but usually, there are only three runs and most of the time it’s in the heat, so getting the data is important. Our mindset has been to press, but to make sure we get data and don’t press too hard to where you reach Sunday and have no data to work with. That’s been why we haven’t set the world on fire with No. 1 qualifiers this year.”

Hagan called Brainerd a destination stop on the tour because of The Zoo.

“In years past, I always make a trip out to The Zoo,” Hagan said. “See what all the fans are doing. I’ve even judged some of the float competitions out there and it’s just a cool experience to engage with fans and they love it because the drivers will come out there and hang out. That’s what makes that track a little different. It’s almost like a mini-version of The Snake Pit at the Indy 500.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.


