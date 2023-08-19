NHRA: Pillager’s Buckingham returns with high-ranking team

BRAINERD — It started with a retirement at the end of the 2022 season.

Now 2004 Pillager High School graduate Tom Buckingham returns to the Brainerd lakes area as the assistant crew chief for Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota Funny Car.

Buckingham was promoted to his new role when longtime crew chief John Medlen retired following the 2022 NHRA Camping World Series season.

Buckingham is teamed with Dean “Guido” Antonelli, the head crew chief of the No. 2 ranked team in the season-long Funny Car standings. Capps trails only Matt Hagan in the points standings with just two weeks before the start of the Countdown. The Capps team will look to narrow the margin Aug. 18-20 when the Lucas Oil Nationals hit Brainerd International Raceway.

The NAPA team has had success at BIR recently.

“I would say the reason for our success at BIR is just maintaining our focus,” Buckingham said. “BIR has a great race track. The racing surface is amazing up there so that makes it a little bit easier on us.

“It’s usually cooler and the climate definitely plays a big factor in what we do. The track is generally a little cooler than say, well, we were just in Topeka and the track was 138 degrees. In Brainerd, the track last year got up to 120. The track will stay a lot cooler and it will keep the car tighter. That will help us be able to run harder.”

Buckingham’s role is to oversee the crew, but he added many of the team’s day-to-day operations to his list of responsibilities such as ordering parts and coordinating work and travel schedules. He is also learning more about the tuning aspects of the car.

Pillager High School graduate Thomas Buckingham returns to Brainerd along with the NAPA Auto Parks Toyota Funny Car he is the assistant crew chief for. Contributed by Ron Capps Motorsports Inc.

Buckingham has three world championships under his belt, including one from working on John Force’s team as a crew member in 2010 in addition to the two he earned with Capps in 2021 and 2022.

“I grew up at the track,” he said. “My parents had a turkey leg stand at the race track in Brainerd (Minn.) when I was a little kid, so that’s where the love of drag racing all started for me. Later, my dad was a sales manager for Budweiser, and I got to know the Bernstein team and decided I wanted to work on one of these cars. I ended up going to the University of Northwestern Ohio to learn more about working on high-performance cars and once I graduated, I came out here and have been working on nitro teams ever since. I’m so grateful to now have this opportunity to learn from Guido, one of the best tuners in our sport and advance in my career.”

Being back home to where everything started for Buckingham is always a pleasure.

“It’s not a circus really, but I do get to hang out and see some family and a lot of people that I miss, Buckingham said.

Tom, or ‘T-Buck’ as he is called by the team, knows all aspects of the car and has a good understanding of how the equipment operates said Antonelli in a press release when Buckingham was promoted, The two have worked together since 2017

Buckingham worked with John Force for nine years. He then moved over to work with Antonelli.

“I was fortunate to land a spot with Guido and I’ve learned a lot from him over the last seven years,” Buckingham said. “I’ve worked with both Guido and John Medlen and learned a lot.”

Buckingham said while it will be a home reunion he and the team is focused on claiming the top spot. The NAPA team is 61 points behind Hagan.

“We’re definitely going to go for the top spot and we have the car to do it,” Buckingham said. “We’re going to go up there and swing for it and see what we could do.

“It’s always easier to go to a place where you’ve had great success. Everybody is just a little bit more comfortable. But I feel with Guido and Ron, I have great faith in everybody on this team. We have a car that can win at any track we go to, but we have had success in Brainerd and I expect we’ll do that again.”

Buckingham’s driver has faith in him as well.

“I’ve known T-Buck for quite some time, even before he joined the NAPA car, but getting to work with him for the first time in 2021, it was easy to see why he was so well-liked, and well-respected in the pit area,” Capps said. “He was an incredible leader as a car chief. When Guido and I first started talking about a replacement for Medlen, I told him ‘this is your team to run,’ and when he suggested T-Buck, it was an immediate yes from me. I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than him to get a shot at being an assistant crew chief.”

