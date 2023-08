Nisswa Baseball vs Buckman Region 8C Championship 2023 klick! Gallery

The Nisswa Lightning vs The Buckman Billygoats in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

The Nisswa Lightning vs The Buckman Billygoats in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

The Nisswa Lightning vs The Buckman Billygoats in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

The Nisswa Lightning vs The Buckman Billygoats in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

The Nisswa Lightning vs The Buckman Billygoats in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

The Nisswa Lightning vs The Buckman Billygoats in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

The Nisswa Lightning vs The Buckman Billygoats in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

The Nisswa Lightning vs The Buckman Billygoats in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

The Nisswa Lightning vs The Buckman Billygoats in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

Nisswa's Drew Boland fields the ball against Buckman during the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

The Nisswa Lightning vs The Buckman Billygoats in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.