North Central Speedway Racing 051923 klick! Gallery

Racers compete in the IMCA Modified class at North Central Speedway on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Barrows.

Shawn Fletcher (26) and AJ Viehauser (26v) round a corner while racing in an IMCA Modified heat at North Central Speedway on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Barrows.

Dylan Nelson (25), Austin Niemeyer (33), and Dustin Nelson (46) compete in Super Stock at North Central Speedway on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Barrows.

