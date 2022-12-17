Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 easy ways to get outdoors this winter in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers several suggestions to make getting outdoors easy, fun and affordable for Minnesotans.

three women snowshoeing
In this Jan. 13, 2022, file photo, three women snowshoe in the Brainerd lakes area.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
December 17, 2022 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Wondering how to get outside and enjoy the outdoors this winter? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some great no- and low-cost activities open to everyone.

“We know Minnesotans love being outdoors, and winter offers a whole different way to play outside,” said Ann Pierce, DNR parks and trails director, in a news release.

The DNR offers several suggestions to make getting outdoors easy, fun and affordable for Minnesotans:

Get a vehicle permit

Vehicle permits are required to visit state parks and recreation areas. The cost is $7 per day or $35 for an annual permit. Permits can be purchased at a park office, or visitors can save time by purchasing online before heading to the park. Park permits can be purchased on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/ParkPermit .

The DNR also offers free park permits through its library program. More than 100 libraries across Minnesota offer seven-day permits that people can check out at no cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The library park pass program is a terrific way to access state parks for free,” Pierce said. “It’s one way we’re removing barriers to getting outdoors and enjoying the beauty of Minnesota’s state parks.”

A list of participating libraries is on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/LibraryPass .

Try winter camping

Winter camping is offered at 25 state parks and recreation areas. For visitors looking for a warmer overnight stay, many state parks offer heated camper cabins with electricity and yurts with wood stoves that are open year-round. Camper cabins accommodate up to six people, while yurts hold three to seven people. Pets are not allowed inside camper cabins or yurts.

Find the winter camping guide at mndnr.gov/State_Parks/Winter_Camping , as well as information on staying in camper cabins at mndnr.gov/CamperCabins or yurts at mndnr.gov/Yurts .

Look into family-friendly events

Events and programs are scheduled at state parks throughout the winter season, offering a wide range of activities, including escape rooms, interpretive hikes, crafting, education about park wildlife, and more.

“Whether you want to learn, or be physically active, or both, you’re sure to find an event that fits you,” Pierce said. “State parks and trails events are suitable for beginners and all age groups.”

State park events are free, but a vehicle permit is required to enter the park. Find state park events on the DNR events calendar at mndnr.gov/PTCalendar .

Rent snowshoeing or skiing equipment

Snowshoe rentals are available at 30 state parks and recreation areas, and five state parks offer cross-country ski rentals. Rental prices vary by location, and some state parks offer free rentals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cross country skiing and snowshoeing are great activities to be active while beating cabin fever,” Pierce said. “If you need rental equipment, it’s a good idea to check the website for the park you’re planning to visit or call ahead to get details about the type of rental equipment offered at the park and to check for availability.”

For snowshoe rental information, visit the snowshoeing page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/state_parks/snowshoeing and for cross-country ski rentals, visit the ski pass map on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/Skiing/SkiPass/Map.html .

Try ice fishing

It’s free to fish in many Minnesota state parks, and some parks have fishing kits for visitors to borrow.

“Ice fishing is a quintessential winter activity in Minnesota,” said Pierce. “If you’re new to ice fishing, don’t worry, we can help. State parks offer events and hands-on learning programs to teach you how to ice fish.”

Those interested in ice fishing in state parks can read tips, learn about ice safety, find a lake to fish on and more by visiting the state parks ice fishing guide at mndnr.gov/state_parks/ice_fishing.html . To find parks that have fishing kits available to borrow, see the DNR’s page about borrowing equipment at mndnr.gov/state_parks/loaner.html .

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCESTHINGS TO DO
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
A lot can change between now and the end of winter, but if the past week is any indication, this is going to be a tough winter for slush on many bodies of water in both Minnesota and North Dakota.
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
friday wind.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Christmas Weekend Outlook
The breeze will continue Saturday with another round of snow possible on Sundya.
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
An angler sits on a folding chair at the ice fishing contest with a colorful bouquet of fake flowers sticking out of the snow by him.
Local
Brainerd Jaycees prepare for ice fishing contest season
The Brainerd Jaycees are looking forward to inviting 10,000 of their closest friends back on the ice for the 2023 Ice Fishing Extravaganza and the third annual America’s Ice Fishing Tournament.
December 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers