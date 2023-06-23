91-year-old's persistence pays off with bucket list muskie

MERRIFIELD — They say muskies are the fish of 10,000 casts.

For 91-year-old Bertha Lunzer, who spends her summers in Merrifield, the count is not measured by the number of casts but by the number of years — catching a muskie has been a decades-long goal for Bertha.

And catch a muskie Bertha did — an estimated 40-plus-incher June 10 out of a Cass County lake. Now she can cross that achievement from her bucket list.

“Well, I grew up in North Dakota and I caught a large northern once. And then I came down here (to Minnesota) and I thought, well, I want to get a muskie because they're bigger,” Bertha said with a laugh.

She caught her muskie fishing with her sons Joe Lunzer and Michael Lunzer while being guided by Lucas Swanson, owner of Livin’ the Dream Guide Service in the Brainerd lakes area.

Michael Lunzer, left, Bertha Lunzer and Joe Lunzer pose with the muskie Bertha caught June 10, 2023, on a lake in Cass County. Contributed

The group had been on the water about two hours, Swanson said, when Bertha caught her muskie trolling an 8-10 inch crank bait about 85 yards behind the boat. The fish hit the lure, Swanson pulled the rod out of its holder and set it in Bertha’s lap, and Joe and Michael helped their mom handle the rod and reel.

The muskie was quickly netted, a couple pictures taken, and the fish was safely returned to the water.

“That fish came into the boat, her smile was like she was 10 years old catching her first fish. She was so excited,” Swanson said. “That’s the best part of the job. There’s good days and there’s bad days, but when the good days happen and the clients are happy … that’s one of the best parts of the job.”

Joe, a Minneapolis native who now lives in Hermosa Beach, California, said his mom had been talking about catching a muskie for 10 or maybe 20 years.

“And we kind of always laughed about it,” Joe said. “And then about probably four years ago, my brother and I started talking about trying to actually get it checked off her bucket list. … My mom's been talking about, ‘Some day, I want to catch a muskie.’ As she got older, we thought, ‘Well, you know, time is getting short with Mom, so let's see if we can make it happen.’”

Bertha Lunzer is all smiles as she sits in fishing guide Lucas Swanson's boat before heading out muskie fishing June 10, 2023, in Cass County. Contributed

So the brothers and their mom made regular fishing trips in the Brainerd area and around the Twin Cities, where Michael and Bertha live in the fall and winter, trying to get the elusive fish to bite their bait.

“We bought her a muskie rod and reel and she always wanted me to take her down to Lake Harriet (in Minneapolis) and tie her to a tree,” to support her if a lunker bit, Michael said, laughing. “We always tried to resist that, because I knew that would make it a little extra difficult.”

Bertha had plenty of muskies follow and strike at her bait in those four years, Joe said, but it wasn’t until June 10 while trolling in Swanson’s boat she was able to get one hooked.

Landing it, though, proved a little more difficult than Bertha expected.

“It was a little hard,” to reel in, Bertha said. “My sons helped me at the end, and then they got it in the net. So then my son picked it up and gave it to me and I held it.”

And her reaction to finally catching her first muskie?

“My mom, you know, I thought it was cute, she said, ‘It's huge! It must be 50 pounds!,” Joe said. “She was thrilled, over the moon.”

“Pretty much,” Bertha said. “It was fun.”

Michael isn’t surprised his mom finally caught her muskie. He said she’s been very persistent about fishing for them over the years.

“It's the kind of thing where we've been out probably, I don't know, 10 times for hours at a time and then, with guides and on our own, and you get used to just the monotony, of just continuing,” Michael said. “She wouldn't let us let it up, let us off the hook. So it was fun to be able to make it happen. It was really cool, really exciting.”

Next up for Bertha will be trying to cross out another item on her bucket list — getting a hole in one while golfing. And she has already nixed the idea proposed by her sons to try to do so while miniature golfing.

“I told my sister (Marie Dean) that my brother and I got her the muskie, it's her job to get her the hole in one,” Michael said with a chuckle.

For a long time, the brothers would joke about having a scuba diver put the muskie on their mother’s hook, Joe said. But now that she’s caught her fish on her own, they joke they will need someone behind a tree to throw a golf ball into a hole.

“So I don’t know how we’re going to pull that off,” Joe said. “But you never know. She’s 91 years young, so…”

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.