Apply through Aug. 18 for Camp Ripley archery hunts

CAMP RIPLEY — Hunters can apply for the fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls through Aug. 18.
This year, the three-day hunt will happen Oct. 27-29 (Friday through Sunday, application code 668). A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. The bag limit is two and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer.
The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.
Complete details on how to apply, hunt rules and other important instructions are available on the DNR website at
https://tinyurl.com/3vm5sp3r
.
