Apply through Aug. 18 for Camp Ripley archery hunts

This year, the three-day hunt will happen Oct. 27-29. A total of 2,500 permits will be made available.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:00 AM

CAMP RIPLEY — Hunters can apply for the fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls through Aug. 18.

This year, the three-day hunt will happen Oct. 27-29 (Friday through Sunday, application code 668). A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. The bag limit is two and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.

Complete details on how to apply, hunt rules and other important instructions are available on the DNR website at https://tinyurl.com/3vm5sp3r .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

