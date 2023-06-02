99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

ATV riders can explore Minnesota trails for free June 10-11

Outside of the no-registration riding weekend, Minnesotans need to pay $60 for a three-year registration to ride the state’s ATV trails.

atv-muddy.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:00 AM

BRAINERD — Riders with an all-terrain vehicle registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the registration fee to ride the state’s public ATV trails June 10-11. This is the 10th year that Minnesota is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails during an annual no registration weekend.

Outside of the June 10-11 no-registration riding weekend, Minnesotans need to pay $60 for a three-year registration to ride the state’s ATV trails. Out-of-state riders pay $21 annually for a nonresident trail pass.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“We see this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and grant-in-aid trails across Minnesota,” said Joe Unger, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources off-highway vehicle program consultant, in a news release. “There are many privately registered ATVs across the state, and during this weekend, those riders can try motorized state and GIA trails without registration. We hope they have a great experience and decide to register their equipment so they can ride the trails regularly.”

Recommended trails for riders new to the state trail system include:

  • The Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area, a 1,200-acre OHV park in Gilbert, with 36 miles of scenic trails for riders of all abilities.
  • The 100-mile trail system in Nemadji State Forest, which connects to the Matthew Lourey State Trail and the Gandy Dancer Trail for more riding opportunities.
  • The 29-mile Spider Lake trail system in the Foot Hills State Forest, where riders will curve around lakes and ponds, go up and down a variety of hills, and view overlooks from the ridges throughout the forest.
  • The 200-mile Northwoods Regional Trail System in Aitkin and Itasca counties, where riders will use the Soo Line Trail to connect to great communities and trail loops.

Other area trails include Emily/Outing, Blind lake, Miller-Black Bear, Mississippi Northwoods, Fort Ripley and Pine Center. Visit mndnr.gov/ohv for a trail locator map and more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riders should always keep safety in mind when out on the trails. Safety training is recommended for everyone who operates an ATV and is required for riders born after July 1, 1987. Trainings are offered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Trail maps, updates on trail conditions, ATV Safety training schedules and other OHV information can be found on the OHV page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/ohv .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Jason Durham bass.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Kindergarten teacher, fishing guide all in a day’s work for Jason Durham
June 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Joe Laurin shows a map of Lake of the Woods mining locations. The map is one of several Laurin has as part of the collection in his Flag Island lighthouse cabin.
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Lake of the Woods historian Joe Laurin now offers guided boat and snowmobile tours
June 01, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
FreedomRidge.041923.SummerFun2023
Northland Outdoors
Appleton, Atwater offroading parks open to visitors looking to get dirty
June 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Softball players celebrate
Prep
Softball: Patriots win two nail bitters to advance to state
June 01, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
running track
Prep
Area Track and Field: Rangers advance 12 to state
June 01, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Map of the detour in Little Falls
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal