ATV safety field day classes May 6 and June 10 in Walker

The sessions will include classroom instruction and written quiz, followed by the hands-on riding portion of the class.

atv-muddy.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Contributed / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

HACKENSACK — The Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will host three all-terrain vehicle safety classes.

A morning ATV safety field day class is scheduled 9 a.m.-noon May 6 in Walker; and two ATV safety training classes are scheduled 1-4 p.m. June 10 in Walker.

The classes will take place at the Walker Area Community Center, 105 Tower Ave. The sessions will include classroom instruction and written quiz, followed by the hands-on riding portion of the class. Those taking part in the classes should arrive 45 minutes early to allow for unloading ATVs, check-in and registration.

Prior to taking the class, students must complete the DNR’s at-home study course, which is online at www.atvcourse.com/usa/minnesota/ . After completing the online course, students are required to print out their ATV safety voucher and bring it to the hands-on safety class. Those attending the class should provide their own Class 1 ATV (if they do not have one, a youth size ATV is available to use), wear long pants, long-sleeve shirt, gloves and boots (no tennis shoes) and bring a helmet with goggles or face shield. Parents must sign a parent-release form and attend the class with their students.

Pre-registration for the safety classes is required. To register, contact Craig Wadzink with the Woodtick Wheelers at 763-300-0094 or by email at cdwadzink@gmail.com .

Students will not be allowed to participate unless they have first completed the online ATV study course. Upon successfully completing the classroom review, testing and the riding skills portion of the class, students will be given instructions to go to the DNR website, pay the online fee and print out their ATV safety certificate, which is required to be kept on their person while operating the ATV on state lands and frozen waters.

This ATV training class is geared toward operators ages 10-15, but is open to adults as well. For 10 and 11 year olds, the certificate becomes valid when they reach their 12th birthday. Students 12-15 who complete this course are able to legally operate ATVs with these restrictions: The operator must fit the machine; must make a direct crossing of a public road right-of-way; and operate on state lands and waters, only when accompanied by a person 18 or older who has a valid driver’s license. Adults who are new to ATV riding are also encouraged to take the class. The Minnesota DNR reports a rise in the number of injury accidents among older adults who are riding ATVs for the first time.

In addition, anyone born after July 1, 1987, or who is 16 years or older must complete the ATV safety online course before operating an ATV on public roads and trails; the ATV safety hands-on class with riding portion is optional. Additional ATV safety field day classes scheduled around the state are listed on the Minnesota DNR website.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
