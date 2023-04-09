50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Bill Marchel: Love is in the air

For birds, spring is a time of renewal. The males of most species will sing and display for prospective mates, and at the same time compete with other males for breeding territory.

A sharp-tailed grouse.
During spring, as many as 20 or more male sharp-tailed grouse gather on what is called a lek for a good old-fashioned hoedown. They dance and yodel for the favors of a female, and fight among themselves over prime territory near the center of the lek.
Photo by Bill Marchel
By Bill Marchel
Today at 1:57 PM
A male yellow-headed blackbird.
A male yellow-headed blackbird cuts loose with what he hopes is a tune irresistible to any nearby female. His horse, raspy song, which appears to be produced with much effort, is also meant to warn other males to stay away.
Photo by Bill Marchel

BRAINERD — According to the calendar, spring arrived almost three weeks ago. Obviously, Old Man Winter does not honor the calendar. He has relentlessly unleashed January-like storms and cold, with barely a hint of spring.

Cheer up. Warm, sunny days are in the near forecast.

A turkey flying in a field.
Northland Outdoors
What better implies the arrival of spring than the lusty gobble of mature tom turkey as he struts among the oaks? He is both an audio and visual delight to us, and apparently to hen turkeys, too.

One of my favorite courtship rituals is the drumming of male ruffed grouse, their booming thump, thump, thump resonating from among the aspens.

A ruffed grouse.
From a perch on a favorite log, a male ruffed grouse drums to attract a mate. The amazing drumming sound — which can be heard up to a half-mile away — is made as the bird strikes the air with its wings vigorously enough to create a brief vacuum, causing in effect, a sonic boom.
Photo by Bill Marchel

Let’s not forget the amazing “sky dance” performed by male woodcock. The show begins about 20 minutes after sunset, when the light is apparently most dreamy to woodcock.

Step outside and listen. Mallards quack, sandhill cranes bellow, mourning doves coo, and robins warble.

It is spring and among birds, love is in the air.

A female and male wood duck.
A male wood duck preens the head of a female during courtship. To wood ducks the springtime love maneuver must be meaningful, but the reason why is not fully understood.
Photo by Bill Marchel
Bill Marchel
Bill Marchel

BILL MARCHEL is a wildlife and outdoors photographer and writer whose work appears in many regional and national publications as well as the Brainerd Dispatch. He may be reached at bill@billmarchel.com. You also can visit his website at BillMARCHEL.com.

By Bill Marchel
