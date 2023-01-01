99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoors
Bill Marchel: Photo favorites of 2022

I hope these photographs instill in you a new appreciation for the wild critters that inhabit our backyards.

A cardinal sits in a crab apple tree
Like a beacon in a snowstorm, a male northern cardinal seems to glow in the low light of a gray winter day. Note the bird has its feathers fluffed for added insulation against the cold.
Photo by Bill Marchel
By Bill Marchel
January 01, 2023 01:00 PM
BRAINERD — This is the 11th year in a row I have started the New Year with a column featuring my favorite wildlife images from the past 12 months.

This year, I decided to feature images of birds perched in crab apple trees. Over past years, I have extensively landscaped my yard for wildlife, and that included planting about 24 crab apple trees to provide food for birds and other wildlife.

None of the subjects are exotic birds, and all images were taken in or near my yard. The images on this page depict my choices for 2022.

I hope these photographs instill in you a new appreciation for the wild critters that inhabit our backyards. And perhaps it will be an incentive to landscape your yard for birds and other wildlife.

A bird enjoys a crabapple
A male pileated woodpecker is in an acrobatic pose as it feeds on crab apples. Pileateds are giants of the woodpecker family — about the size of a crow. They often dine on crab apples, as do many species of birds.
Photo by Bill Marchel
A blue jay sits in a crab apple tree
Like them or not, blue jays are very handsome birds. They are readily attracted to bird feeders, and thus brighten up our backyards.
Photo by Bill Marchel
Birds sit in a crab apple tree
A pair of colorful Bohemian waxwings are feeding on crab apples. Not only are waxwings stylish birds, they are very tolerant of humans and can often be photographed without a blind.
Photo by Bill Marchel

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLYNORTHLAND OUTDOORSBIRDS
