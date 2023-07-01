Bill Marchel: Season of renewal

It’s common for young loon chicks to ride atop a parent’s back, as shown here. Early on, parents feed the chicks minnows and small fish, but soon they are able to dive and capture their own prey. Photo by Bill Marchel

BRAINERD — It’s happening now in fields, forests and wetlands near you. Wildlife parents, furred and feathered, are busy raising families.

This white-tailed deer fawn is just a few days-old. Most fawns are born in late May and early June. Young deer grow quickly, nourished by their mother’s milk, and soon are able to run with the ease and grace of an adult. Photo by Bill Marchel

Some parents and young are easily observed, like the loon pair guiding their fluffy chicks on a calm lake.

Less obvious, whitetail does are nursing growing fawns in a shadowy forest. Deep in mature oak woods, young raccoons are finding there is life beyond the confines of their den.

Robins, with their beaks full of angle worms, are traveling to and from their well-built nests made of grass and mud, attempting to satisfy their hungry offspring.

Sandhill cranes guide their two colts across fields, and Canada geese parents lead a procession of growing goslings as they traverse wetlands. Everywhere, there is life anew.

Humans are tempted to scoop up wild babies, assuming they have been abandoned, but it’s best to leave them alone since a parent or parents are usually nearby.

The images on this page portray the young of both common and rarely seen animals inhabiting our wild outdoors.

Is there a cuter baby animal than a young red fox? You decide. Photo by Bill Marchel

