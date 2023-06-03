Bill Marchel: The Purple Martin Man

BRAINERD — “It all began in the early 1970s” said Larry Leonard, of Brainerd. “I built a purple martin house and put it up. Before I had the last nut tightened on the pole, martins were checking out the house.”

Larry Leonard’s yard in south Brainerd is a haven for nesting purple martins. He began keeping meticulous records in 2002. Since then, nearly 3,000 purple martins have fledged from his nesting colony. Photo by Bill Marchel

According to Leonard, back then, martins were plentiful in his south Brainerd neighborhood. Time passed, and eventually his martin house fell into disrepair. His martin colony had diminished to one pair.

“Then I discovered the Purple Martin Conservation Association,” said Leonard. “I built appropriate housing and became an active landlord.” His passion for purple martins became “an exciting hobby.”

That was in 2002.

A few weeks ago, I visited Leonard and his purple martin colony. I quickly realized his self-proclaimed “exciting hobby” could perhaps better be described as “a passion” or “an obsession.” His hands-on knowledge and dedication to the purple martin was immediately obvious to me.

Leonard lowers one of seven purple martin houses via a unique counterbalance system allowing him to easily monitor martin activity such as counting eggs and young. A mourning dove decoy sits atop the nesting box in hopes the local Cooper’s hawks will attack it instead of the purple martins. Photo by Bill Marchel

Purple martins are an insect-eating bird similar to a swallow. They glide about on long, narrow wings, catching insects such as dragonflies, in flight. The adult males are a deep iridescent purple while the females are a mottled brown and white. Martins nest primarily in the Midwest and eastern states, and winter in the South American tropics.

Leonard told me martins usually arrive in central Minnesota about April 15. The first eggs are laid about the end of May. Clutch size averages five eggs. Incubation is 19 to 20 days, and the young fledge when they are 26 to 30 days old. Leonard does nest checks every four days.

Purple martins are noisy birds. Leonard’s colony was constantly squawking, emitting liquid, gurgling warbles and loud chatter. They were very tolerant of Leonard and me as we stood among his seven martin houses. “They know me,” Leanard said.

Each of Leonard’s seven martin houses are on poles, and easily accessible by a unique winch and counterweight system that allows the house to be lowered to the ground so nests and young can be monitored and banded. In addition to his seven backyard martin houses, Leonard is also landlord to martin colonies at the Brainerd Welcome Center and Crosslake dam.

Since 2002 Leonard has kept detailed records of his martin nesting colony. In the past 20 years, those records prove an incredible 2,982 purple martins have fledged from his colony. “Keeping good records is very important,” said Leonard.

Two pairs of purple martins have taken a liking to one of Leonard’s nesting boxes. It’s obvious how purple martins got their name. The adult males are deep iridescent purple, while the females are mottled brown and white. Photo by Bill Marchel

Leonard’s passion for martins goes far beyond his nesting colonies. In 2004 he learned about the possibility of a purple martin migration roost in the Avon, Minnesota, area. Leonard monitored “bird radar” to help track down the possible roosting site, and in 2006 he found a flock of migrating martins that number in the thousands roosting in a cattail island on Upper Spunk Lake just south of Avon. According to Leonard, that was the first confirmed martin roost in Minnesota. Each year he continues to monitor roosts and said some years there are as many five major roosts in Minnesota.

Leonard holds a wealth of purple martin information, far more than I could digest in my two-hour visit. He is a humble man. His name, “The Purple Martin Man,” is a designation I bestowed upon him, whether he likes it or not.

Bill Marchel

BILL MARCHEL is a wildlife and outdoors photographer and writer whose work appears in many regional and national publications as well as the Brainerd Dispatch. He may be reached at bill@billmarchel.com. You also can visit his website at BillMARCHEL.com.