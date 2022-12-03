Bill Marchel: Venison in excess? Try this

Grinding venison to make sausage can be done at home, or you can have your butcher do the grinding. Some people like to add beef or pork trimmings to their ground venison. Photo by Bill Marchel

I love venison, especially chops grilled over hot coals. And it’s hard to beat a thick venison hamburger, charred on the outside and a bit pink in the middle. But I’m satisfied with one meal of venison every few weeks or so.

So, to utilize some of the venison in my freezer, I took a friend’s advice and made venison summer sausage. For many years I had entertained the thought of making sausage at home, but didn’t relish the idea of stuffing messy casings. My friend’s recipe didn’t require the use of casings, so I gave it a try. I so enjoyed the sausage that I dug through my freezer, retrieved all the packages of venison and made a big batch of sausage.

Here’s the recipe:

Most of the ingredients needed to make tasty venison sausage at home are already in your kitchen cupboard. Photo by Bill Marchel

3 pounds ground venison

2 tsp. Mustard seed

1 tsp. Liquid Smoke

¼ tsp. Garlic powder

1/8 tsp. Ground pepper

1 cup cold water

½ tsp. Onion powder

3 tbsp. Morton Tender Quick

Curing salt

Mix all ingredients well. Divide meat into three equal portions and roll each into a cylinder shape. Wrap the rolls in aluminum foil with the shiny side in. Place in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Poke holes in the foil on the bottom of rolls and place on a broiler pan. Bake for 1½ hours.

Roll the meat into cylinders of about one pound each. Photo by Bill Marchel

You can alter the ingredients as per your taste. I like mild summer sausage so I decreased each ingredient slightly. I also prefer sausage a bit on the dry side. Thus, after the suggested 1½ hours of baking, I removed the foil and baked for about 15 minutes longer.

Beef or pork trimmings can be added to your venison burger or, for a low-fat sausage, use venison burger only. I favor the latter.

Prior to grinding your venison, remove as much fat as possible from the meat. Also cut away any blue sheaths that surround the muscles, and remove all tendons and ligaments. Remember, your sausage is only as good as the meat from which it is made, so take the time necessary to do a good job.

Venison summer sausage is a versatile food. It can be eaten as a main course for supper, on sandwiches for lunch, or combined with cheese and crackers for an occasional snack.

Experiment and have fun trying various sausage recipes. Be sure to always practice safe food handling and storage.

Bill Marchel

BILL MARCHEL is a wildlife and outdoors photographer and writer whose work appears in many regional and national publications as well as the Brainerd Dispatch. He may be reached at bill@billmarchel.com. You also can visit his website at BillMARCHEL.com.