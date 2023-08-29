CO Reports: Acorn abundance may be limiting early bear bait activity

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO (Conservation Officer) Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) talked with several people who had placed bait for bear hunting. Most hunters have had limited activity at their bait piles, likely due to a large number of acorns that have been dropping in the area. Enforcement action was taken of operating an ATV on a state highway, not having enough PFDs onboard a watercraft, and expired watercraft registration.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked anglers in the area. They had limited success as fall fishing patterns are starting to set up. Sutherland gave a talk to the Itasca inter-governmental group explaining the duties of a conservation officer. Sutherland also prepared equipment for fall sporting seasons.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling and boating safety during the previous week. Time was also spent working at the Minnesota State Fair. Holt investigated TIP complaints and monitored recreational vehicles.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) continued field training with CO Bruesewitz. Area lakes were monitored for angling and boating activity. Time was spent checking bear baits and completing deer farm inspections.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working boating and ATV patrol. Swedberg patrolled area forests for bear-hunting activity as well. Many people were seen and most were law-abiding. Other time was spent investigating a complaint of illegal burning.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) monitored bear baits and worked ATV enforcement and ongoing cases. Peterson also spoke to a firearms safety class about laws, safety and ethics.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time patrolling area lakes and trails. Fishing and boating activity was slow over the weekend, but a few people were finding fish. Time was also spent completing training and equipment maintenance.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) continued field training a new conservation officer. The officers patrolled Cass County lakes throughout the week for angling and boating activity. The officers worked with a DNR hydrologist regarding a complaint about a dock that was possibly obstructing navigation waters. Numerous violations were detected and addressed.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked bear baits and worked on a background investigation of a CO applicant. Mathy also assisted in teaching a firearms safety class. Calls from people with questions regarding the early teal season and bear hunting were answered.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked ATV and angling activity. She responded to an injured-coyote call, an injured-osprey call, and assisted with a medical incident.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports attending monthly K9 training at Camp Ripley. He also participated in several K9 demonstrations at the Minnesota State Fair with the K9 Team.

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked as the primary field training officer for COC Jamis Veit. The two patrolled area lakes and fielded calls relating to AIS violations and injured animals. A work detail on Mille Lacs Lake was done and angling license, overlimit, and special size regulations were enforced. An evening patrolled yielded numerous personal watercraft violations including operating after hours, without a required fire extinguisher and the new rules decal.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) spent time patrolling for ATV and angling activity. He completed training for an upcoming assignment in the metro. He would like to remind hunters to purchase their licenses early and ensure their equipment is ready for the upcoming seasons.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers and boaters throughout the past week. Enforcement action included license violations and failure to remove drain plugs from watercraft during transport. The recreation area was busy over the weekend with near-record attendance for the Cuyuna Crusher races.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) worked on a background investigation for a possible new hire. He assisted other officers with a field day firearms safety class at the Wealthwood Rod and Gun Club.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked ATV riding activity, bear baiting, and wild ricing activity. Enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited materials, unlawful dirt bike operation, angling without a license, and failing to remove a drain plug. Benkofske also assisted other local COs with a youth firearms safety field day event.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing regulations on Mille Lacs, focusing on the night-ban regulation. Nuisance-bear issues were followed up on. Starr also fielded numerous calls about the new laws and clarification of deer limits. Nuisance beavers were also dealt with.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for aquatic invasive species, boating, fishing, bear baiting, wild rice harvesting, and ATV riding activity. The officer also assisted with a couple of firearms safety classes at the Wealthwood Rod and Gun Club and provided a ride-along opportunity for a local student. The officer also found some successful wild rice harvesting in the area.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) patrolled area lakes and rivers for angling and boating activities. He received a trapping complaint with enforcement action taken. He spoke with a concerned party about a dumping complaint in the area. Investigation continues on an out-of-state violation. Enforcement action was taken on an ATV rider who was operating in a wildlife management area.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) monitored ATV activity, patrolled public water access and checked for AIS compliance, checked bear bait stations, and conducted commercial deer farm inspections. Enforcement action was taken for allowing illegal youth operation of a Class II ATV, youth on an ATV without a helmet, various ATV registration violations, operating an ATV without ATV safety training, and operating a Class II ATV in the lanes of traffic.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) followed up with deer season and waterfowl hunting questions. The officer worked with neighboring officers with new equipment. The officer assisted with a firearms safety class and at the State Fair.

CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) focused on angling and boating enforcement for the week. Time was spent at the State Fair and instructing alongside neighboring officers at a youth firearms safety class in Sauk Center. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, and various boating related violations.