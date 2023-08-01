CO Reports: Aggressive young buck on a golf course and illegal campers

District 4 - Walker area

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reported a call of a tame whitetail buck aggressively contacting golfers was received. CO Mathy primarily worked at the CO Academy teaching fishing laws and tactics as well as working on a background investigation of a conservation officer applicant. Some time was spent checking boaters and anglers. Mathy investigated a fish-dump littering complaint. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) took several calls for injured wildlife and followed up on an ATV complaint where it was believed that someone was placing a spike strip on an ATV trail. Miscellaneous warnings were given for violations such as operating a watercraft while someone is riding on the gunwales/bow and refusing to submit to water-related equipment inspection.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and boating activity. She also assisted with a motorcycle crash and responded to a call of an injured eagle.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports patrolling public lands, checking anglers, and ensuring watercraft are being operated safely on area lakes. He also attended a PAL event with the Sartell Police Department and did a K9 demo with K9 Jet.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling, ATV traffic, took calls for service, and investigated land-use violations. Training was completed and maintenance on equipment was performed.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on the water during the week and fielded several wildlife-related complaints and questions. The most common violations for the week were related to personal flotation devices.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked boaters and ATV riders. Enforcement action was taken for numerous PWC riding violations and for ATVs driving on the highway. Benkofske also worked with DNR Forestry to remove some unlawful campers from a state forest.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on a variety of equipment items, took a call about crayfish trapping, and continued to monitor trapping of depredating wolves in the area. Safety training items were also addressed, along with assistance to local law enforcement. Starr also researched laws pertaining to waterfowl.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for aquatic invasive species, boating, fishing, and ATV riding activity. She also followed up on a public-land trespassing issue. Calls regarding wetland violations were handled.

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) monitored lake activity where the emphasis centered on water recreation versus fishing. Personal watercraft activity was high. PWC activity generated complaints including late operation and the harassing of wildlife.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) worked boating, fishing and ATV enforcement this past week. Other agencies were assisted with various calls and equipment maintenance was completed. While checking shore anglers along the Mississippi River, Stennett saw an unattended line set along the bank. An angler returned a short time later and stated he was fishing with the rod and reel but left to go to the gas station. A citation was issued for the unattended line. Other enforcement for the week included illegal camping on the state lands, ATV registration and equipment violations, various boating violations and fishing without a license in possession.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) investigated wetland complaints. The season has been dryer than normal, but that doesn’t stop people from damaging wetlands. Various investigations included drain tile, drain ditches and mudding in a wetland. All landowners were talked with about the violations and are cooperating with county officials.

--- --- --- --- --- ---

When camping in state forests, please:

Use existing camping areas.

Avoid cutting or damaging trees and other plants.

Avoid camping under large trees because branches may fall.

Light fires only within fire rings and charcoal grills in state forest designated-use areas. Do not leave fires unattended, and extinguish all fires before leaving. Don't burn household refuse.

Protect our state forests — don't move firewood. Wood that is dead and lying on the ground may be gathered for campfire use onsite.

Use toilets where available. In non-toilet areas, bury human waste.

Remove all rubbish and keep your campsite clean and tidy.

Keep dogs and other pets under control at all times.

If you enjoy camping far from others and with no amenities at all, dispersed camping is for you. With dispersed camping, you must camp at least one mile outside of designated campsites or campgrounds on state forest land.

Learn more >>> Camping in Minnesota State Forests

--- --- --- --- --- ---

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked area lakes checking anglers. He responded to a local lake to assist Beltrami County with a search for a juvenile who had gone missing in the water.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV, angling, and watercraft activity. Fox assisted other officers during the Waterama Festival in Pope County. Violations this week included fishing without a license, watercraft registration violations, and life jacket violations.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) responded to calls on possible aquatic invasive species and aquatic plant-related violations, assisted with a search warrant and followed up with ongoing cases.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling and recreational boating activity over the past week. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and failing to have valid registration on a watercraft. Sutherland gave a presentation at an area lake association meeting and many questions were answered on a wide variety of topics.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked recreational vehicles and anglers throughout the previous week. Time was also spent following up on open cases. Several complaints regarding possible public waters violations were investigated

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) worked AIS, fishing, boating, ATV, and assisted with Academy training at Camp Ripley. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession while fishing, failure to display a watercraft registration decal, failure to display registration numbers, expired watercraft registration, and personal watercraft without a Minnesota rules decal.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) assist with fishing week at the Academy. He handled a fishing TIP. Area panfish fishing is picking up, though most anglers are sorting through the small fish.

CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) focused on angling, ATV, and boating enforcement for the week. Time was spent working with area officers during Waterama in Glenwood. Enforcement action taken for the week included operating an unregistered ATV, insufficient life jackets, and various other boating violations.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking anglers, boaters, and ATVs. Calls this week included nuisance bears, possible wolf depredation, and illegal shoreline work. Bertram also worked a boating detail at Waterama on Lake Minnewaska.

