CO Reports: Anybody home? Nuisance black bear reports continue

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO (Conservation Officer) Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) responded to a call regarding a bear coming into someone’s home. Violations this week include no license in possession, boat registration issues, and transportation of aquatic macrophytes. CO Fox spent the week patrolling for angling, boating, and ATV activity.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling and boating activity on area lakes. Officer responded to a motorhome on fire that was parked on State Forest Land. The incident is being investigated.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) attended an active threat training with several EMS, fire, and local police agencies at the Detroit Lakes High School this week. Time was spent going over different emergency medical and rescue techniques, along with other law enforcement training. CO Swedberg also spent time working commercial leeching, boating, and ATV activity in the area.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked boating, angling, invasive species enforcement, and off-highway vehicle patrol. Enforcement action was taken for angling, boating, and off-highway vehicle violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) prepped for academy training and spent time following up on Weed Roller and Hydro jet issues in the Park Rapids station.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass and Crow Wing County lakes for angling and boating activity. CO McGowan also spent time following up on cases and conducting deer farm inspections. Enforcement action was taken for numerous angling and boating violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) worked ATV, AIS, boating, and fishing activity in his station and surrounding area. Several citations were issued for fishing without a valid license.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports attending training and assisting with a K9 demonstration to cadets at Camp Ripley.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) was busy working area lakes over the past week with the local walleye bite really heating up along with some good pan fishing as well. CO Sutherland took enforcement action for anglers not having their licenses in possession, operating a jet-ski too close to another watercraft and operating an unregistered watercraft. CO Sutherland also took in many bear complaint calls and reminded individuals to place bird feeders and garbage inside at night to help prevent the bruins from destroying them.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling and boating safety throughout the previous week. Time was also spent monitoring recreational vehicles and area trails. Holt followed up on a TIP complaint and other miscellaneous wildlife complaints.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) took several phone calls involving nuisance bears and injured wildlife. Boat traffic on local lakes continues to pick up as the water warms. Assistance was given at Camp Ripley with training in Conservation Officer Candidates that are attending the Academy. Enforcement action was taken for violations including angling without a license and not having enough PFD’s onboard watercrafts.

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on ATV, fishing and boating enforcement. Burning ban violations were dealt with and numerous nuisance animal calls were handled. Enforcement action was taken for no helmets on kids and personal watercraft distance violations.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) spent his time patrolling local lakes and checking trails by ATV. Many anglers are fishing popular shore fishing spots with a slow bite being reported. Enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited materials, angling without a license, and operating ATV without headlights.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers and recreational boaters throughout the week. Litter complaints were investigated, along with various animal complaints. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley assisting with academy training.

Please contact DNR Ecological and Water Resources if you plan to do work in the water and review the DNR webpage for when permits are required ( https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/permits/water/needpermit.html ). Remember, just because your neighbors are doing it - doesn’t mean it’s legal.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spoke at an ATV Safety Education class in Ironton. The students were eager to get certified, and this officer wishes them a safe riding future. Performed required equipment maintenance.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where water levels had noticeably dropped since the fishing opener. Water temperatures warmed up fast resulting in ample water recreation activity. Bears were active resulting in several nuisance bear complaints.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and ATV riders in the area. State forest and state park campgrounds were patrolled. Nuisance animal complaints were dealt with.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for aquatic invasive species. ATVing and fishing activity was also worked. The officer also assisted teaching a firearms safety course at Long Lake Conservation Center.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) patrolled area lakes and rivers for boating and angling activities, with warmer weather most lakes were heavily used. Please remember turn on boat navigation lights on after sunset and for pontoons that have canopies with lights attached to keep them up. Time was spent with Rice Creek Hunting club with a youth firearms safety class of 25 students. Officer Westby assisted Morrison County with a crash involving a motorcycle. Enforcement actions taken include, no MN angling license, no license in possession, no nav lights, expired boat registration, and a wetland violation.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) checked anglers, worked AIS and public water access, monitored ATV activity, assisted with academy training, and investigated illegal ATV activity on a non-motorized trail. Enforcement action was taken for fail to remove boat plug, fail to display valid watercraft registration, and youth on ATV without an approved DOT helmet.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked up at the academy this week. The officer investigated carp shooting activities, boats left in the public access and beaver complaints. The officer also got a call regarding a bass tournament in which the bass were weighed then returned to the water unfortunately a large number of those fish did not survive and were left to rot in the water at the public access.

Turn in Poachers (TIP) in Minnesota - Report a violation in progress:

To report a violation: call 800-652-9093 24 hours a day, or key in #TIP on your cell phone.

To report a violation that isn't time sensitive: Use the form at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/tipreportingform.html

Don't let poachers spoil your future fishing or hunting enjoyment or success.

CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) focused on angling, invasive species, and boating enforcement for the week. Time was spent patrolling area lakes and rivers. It was great to see many anglers and boaters enjoying the clear skies. However, due to the lack of rain area river levels are quickly dropping and motorsport enthusiasts are finding very dusty conditions. Enforcement action taken for the week included sunfish over-limit, AIS inspection refusal, and various boating violations.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for no license, no PFDs, and no registration. Bertram also gave a tanned fur presentation to a summer school class.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and working ATV safety. CO Krauel also attended division training. CO Krauel also assisted another agency with a K9 call and attended an AIS check station with K9 Bolt.

