CO Reports: Area officers work details in Boundary Waters

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO (Conservation Officer) Tony Flerlage (Crosby) had a work detail in the Boundary Waters. There were many people checked over the holiday weekend and violation rates were low. There were some unfortunate incidents of garbage being left at campsites. Back in the station, he addressed concerns of trespassing and injured animals.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked boating enforcement and all-terrain vehicle enforcement this week. Guida fielded a call of a fawn under a person’s deck. The caller was advised to leave the area and leave the fawn alone to ensure its return to the nearby doe. A request for a car-killed bear tag was handled. A lake service provider was issued a citation for transportation of zebra mussels to a public access from storage without thoroughly cleaning the watercraft as required.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes for boating and angling activity. He followed up on aquatic plant violations and beaver-dam complaints. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, expired ATV registration, and minors not wearing helmets on ATVs.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers and boaters, as well as assisting with training for the Conservation Officer Academy at Camp Ripley.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. There were many boaters out this weekend, and registration continues to be an issue. Swedberg also investigated a gill net left in an area lake. A winter angler had lost it as the ice formed and believe it had sunk to the bottom and was clearly upset with himself about the situation. Enforcement action for the week included operating an unregistered watercraft, fishing without a license in possession, litter, and failing to transfer title of watercraft.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for angling and ATV activity. After a slow fishing opener and first couple weeks, anglers are finally reporting good fishing activity and opportunities to catch their daily limit. Violations this week include fishing without a license, no license in possession, and ATV-registration issues.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Corey Sura (Remer) did a patrol detail in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Camps were checked for permits, cleanliness, and any other applicable violations, and those angling were checked for licenses, any fish in possession, PFDs, and registration. Sura also worked ATV enforcement in the Remer station, and completed required training.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling and boating patrol the majority of the week. Time was also spent responding to shoreline-related complaints and investigating possible wetlands violations. Enforcement action was taken for angling and watercraft violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on off-highway vehicle enforcement and prepared for upcoming Academy instruction. Time was also spent working a detail on Upper Red Lake. Follow up was completed on pending public waters violations.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass County lakes for boating and angling activity. He also assisted local agencies with calls for service, and worked a detail on Lake Minnetonka. Enforcement action was taken for numerous boating violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and recreational vehicles. The walleye bite started to pick up on a few lakes. A trespass, nuisance-bear, nuisance-beaver, and eagle-related call were received. Enforcement action was taken for angling and boating violations.

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) investigated an overlimit TIP and received a nuisance-bear report and shoreline violations. Enforcement action was taken for trespassing.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy and hot week outdoors. With temperatures in the 80s all week, many individuals were out in their boats enjoying the area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, possessing a protected-length fish, and operating an unregistered watercraft. Sutherland also gave a fur presentation to an area elementary school.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked boating safety and fishing activity throughout the previous week. Time was also spent investigating a TIP complaint. Holt worked on open cases and followed up on an AIS complaint. Enforcement activity involved boating safety and angling violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed that with increasing water temperatures, more and more people are beginning to participate in watersports and operate PWCs. A couple of nuisance-bear reports were handled. Several anglers in the area reported success but many said that they had to battle mosquitos along the shore and at the accesses.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time working Mille Lacs Lake and ATV activity. Assistance was given to local agencies on calls. Enforcement action was taken on various ATV and boating violations.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and campsites in the BWCA Wilderness for a work detail. Nuisance-bears calls were investigated. Area state parks were patrolled.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on wetland, bear, and beaver complaints over the week. Dry conditions were leading to fire concerns. Several calls were taken about tagged fish being caught on Mille Lacs Lake and what to do. Reporting the tag numbers is optional but strongly encouraged.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for ATV riders, boaters, aquatic invasive species, and fishing activity. She also spent time following up on a wolf depredation, responded to an ATV rollover, and worked at an AIS check station. Other activity included follow up on various calls involving boating complaints and wildlife-related concerns.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) conducted equipment maintenance, assisted with CO Academy firearms training at Camp Ripley, and monitored fishing and ATV activities in the station. Time was also spent at the Lids for Kids event at Hillmerson’s Sports Center. A big thanks to Hillmerson’s Sports Center for hosting the event and everyone who donated funds and/or volunteered their time to make this event a huge success. The event saw well over 300 youths who were given a $100 voucher towards the purchase of an ATV helmet. Enforcement action was taken for youth on an ATV without a helmet and various ATV registration violations.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked angling and boating activity as well as AIS enforcement. Lack of registration renewal was the most common violation this week. The baby animal calls are coming in and VanderWeyst gives the same advice to the callers: Leave them be as Mother Nature always seems to find a way where humans don’t have to intercede.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for no registration, no PFDs, and extra lines. PWC-related complaints were worked.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and patrolling for ATV activity. He also spent time following up on nuisance-animal calls. Krauel also attended an AIS detail and gave a career talk and K9 demo at a local 4H shooting sports group.

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) worked boating and fishing enforcement this past week. Canoeists and kayakers were contacted on the Mississippi River and reminded even though their boats are not motorized, life jackets are still required. ATV activity was monitored and a wetlands-fill complaint was investigated. Enforcement action for the week included not having life jackets, lack of boat and ATV registration, allowing illegal operation of an ATV by a juvenile, fishing without license and fishing with unattended lines.