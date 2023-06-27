CO Reports: Be water smart - wear your PFD

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ATV riding, boating, and fishing activities as weather fronts created some hazardous conditions. Boating and PWC (Personal Water Craft) violations found included lack of PFDs, no registration, and riding on a pontoon deck outside the rails. Deer were moving a lot and creating numerous car-collision reports. Starr also assisted local law enforcement with a car crash, fleeing on foot, and a drug overdose. ATV violations for youth without helmets, no registration, and no safety training were also found.

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity. Violations found included lack of boating safety equipment and operating boats without proper lighting. Weekend rains helped to minimize fire hazards and diminished dust complaints from ATV traffic. Nuisance-bear concerns continued to come in.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked ATV and angling activity. Assistance was given to local agencies on various calls. ATV trails remained busy throughout the weekend. Griffith would like to send out a reminder to remember life jackets before hitting the water.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and ATV riders in the area. Enforcement action was taken for illegal operation on roadways and no registration. Benkofske gave a firearms safety talk at a local Forkhorn camp and helped at the DNR Academy at Camp Ripley.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for aquatic invasive species. ATV riding and fishing activity were also worked. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling and boating activity on area lakes. Time was spent working a detail on Lake Minnetonka over the weekend.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling area lakes for fishing and boating activity. Swedberg also assisted at the DNR Academy this week evaluating scenarios for the cadets’ OHV week. Other time was spent on cattail-cutting complaints and other shoreline violations.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week working boat and water safety enforcement, checking anglers, and following up with shoreline and wetland violations. Time was also spent assisting CO Chihak locate a sunken gill net with side imaging sonar. Enforcement action was taken for watercraft-registration issues.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV, angling, and watercraft activity. He also assisted the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office with a call. Violations this week included fishing without a license, no watercraft registration, no ATV registration, and fishing for trout without a trout stamp.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked ATV enforcement, handled several wildlife-related complaints and spoke to a firearms safety class about laws and ethics.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent the week following up on aquatic plant removal issues. He also fielded numerous complaints ranging from nuisance/injured animals to littering of fish carcasses and ATV-related complaints. Time was spent at the Wadena County Fair with the “Wall of Shame.”

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) spent time at Camp Ripley assisting with EVOC training for the Academy of new conservation officers. McGowan also worked a detail on Lake Minnetonka. Enforcement action was taken for numerous boating violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) assisted with EVOC and ATV training at Camp Ripley for Academy 22.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked ATV and boating activity. She also spoke at a firearms safety class and followed up on ongoing cases.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling and ATV activity with many individuals out on area trails and lakes. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV on a non-motorized trail, angling without a license in possession and operating an unregistered watercraft. Many calls of injured wildlife have come in as young animals are out and about. In all actuality, they are just young birds trying to learn to fly or new fawns being left by their mother for a few hours in a backyard while they leave to forage.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that fishing seems to be consistently good from lake to lake. The walleyes have moved deeper into their summer patterns and the panfish seem to be willing to bite and can be found at various depths. More and More recreational boating and water sports are happening with increasing water temperatures.

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked boating and sport fishing activity this week. Numerous black bear-related complaints have been reported. Put your bird feed and any other good food sources like garbage away to avoid any conflict. Information about being bear wise can be found at https://bearwise.org . Guida prepared for an instruction block at Camp Ripley with the new Conservation Officer Academy.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled the Whitefish Chain of Lakes by watercraft. Time was also spent patrolling the Emily ATV trails. Enforcement action was taken for no throwable PFD onboard watercraft and an illegal-length northern pike.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on ATV and fishing activity. Burning complaints and nuisance/injured wildlife-related calls were also handled. Best also assisted with training the new class of COs at the academy.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and rivers for boating and angling activities. A wetland-draining complaint was handled with a landowner, a dog-chasing-deer complaint was called in and owners were talked to about keeping their dogs within their property. Time was spent assisting training at Camp Ripley for the 2023 Conservation Officer Academy. With water levels on the river lowering, please use caution when operating as many rocks and other hazards are now near the surface and early season boating routes are changing.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) conducted equipment maintenance, worked AIS, fielded nuisance-bear complaints, assisted local law enforcement on the scene of an ATV crash, and investigated a complaint of a potential commercial game farm violation with a neighboring officer and found no violation had been committed.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked with neighboring officers this week. He attended training with Stearns County. He took calls of snagging, bears in neighboring stations, fawns and injured animals.

CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) focused on boating and angling enforcement for the week. Time was spent patrolling area lakes and rivers, attending a rescue and recovery class put on by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, and assisting local agencies. Enforcement action taken for the week included insufficient PFDs and various other boating violations.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) mainly worked recreational boating and fishing enforcement this past week. Other agencies were assisted and a training was attended. A boating detail was also work on Mille Lacs Lake. Enforcement action for the week included failure to provide a bear tooth after harvest, failure to display boat registration, and not having the proper number of life jackets on board a boat.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled the area for ATV violations. Violations ranged from improper crossing of a divided highway, youth with no helmets and illegal operations by youth. ATVs are not intended to be operated without adult supervision.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and working boat and water safety. Krauel also assisted at the Conservation Officer Academy and spent time patrolling for ATV activity.