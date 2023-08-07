CO Reports: Decontaminate your boats and trailers for zebra mussels, other AIS

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Al Peterson (Osage) assisted with a report of two trailers in a public access that had possible zebra mussels. The owners had their trailers decontaminated before pulling out the boats for decontamination as well. Follow-up tests for zebra mussel confirmation is pending. CO Peterson also attended training, assisted with a search warrant, and conducted follow-up on a complaint of stored property in a state forest.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling activity on area lakes and assisted with a work detail in the metro area.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week in the metro area conducting background interviews for a candidate for the next CO Academy. Time was also spent answering miscellaneous fish- and wildlife-related calls. Enforcement action was taken for numerous off-highway motorcycle violations in which a juvenile was stopped for operating an OHM on a county road without a helmet. Parents of children with OHMs are reminded to read the regulations and make sure your child is legal and safe.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV, watercraft, and angling activity. Fox investigated an attack on a calf that the farmer suspected to be a large cat. Fox also facilitated a ride-along for an Itasca State Park ranger. Violations this week included watercraft-registration issues.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking boating and fishing activity in the area. There were many people in the area during the busy We Fest weekend but not many of them ventured away from the festival and area lakes were fairly quiet. Other time was spent in the metro area for a work detail.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked watercraft patrol, angling enforcement, ATV enforcement, and took multiple calls for service. Additionally, time was spent with the soil and water conservation district and wetlands specialist, looking into wetland violations. Enforcement action was taken for watercraft, angling, and other miscellaneous violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on boating and ATV enforcement and completed training. Some people were finding fish, but not many people were out.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) spent most of the week out of state working on a pre-employment background investigation. Calls were also taken from people with questions related to the upcoming hunting seasons.

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) attend training and responded to an injured-eagle call. She also investigated various water-related calls. Enforcement action was taken on expired registration, failure to remove boat plug, and passing in a no passing zone.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports assisting other agencies, patrolling area lakes and rivers, and conducting equipment maintenance. Some enforcement action consisted of no angling license in possession, insufficient number of life jackets, no watercraft registration, no fire extinguisher and failure to transfer watercraft.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling activity, with fishing in the area slowing down. Investigations into overlimits of walleyes were done and are ongoing. Violations were detected for driving an ATV on a non-motorized trail, failing to have valid watercraft registration, and angling without a license in possession.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed that fishing success and the number of anglers in the area was down significantly, likely due to recent hot weather. Several calls were followed up on and a nuisance-bear issue was handled.

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) spent time patrolling local lakes for boating and angling activity. He followed up on ongoing PWC violations. He attended a detail in the metro.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked follow up on litter-dumping complaints in an area wildlife management area. Guida investigated a trespassing complaint from an area landowner. The suspect was never located. The landowner was advised to refresh the “No Trespassing” signs on the property. Guida also assisted on a work detail.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spent the week instructing at Camp Ripley for the CO Academy. Time working in the boat found anglers having fair success. A background investigation for a potential new employee was worked on.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA - Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area) spent time checking anglers, boaters, and assisting at the CO Academy throughout the week.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) took enforcement action this week for numerous ATV-related violations. Injured-wildlife calls were handled. Best also helped out at the CO Academy.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where low water and lush vegetation growth resulted in a lot of trailer cleaning. Fishing success was good for the middle of summer. ATV traffic was monitored, resulting in registration and helmet violations.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV and angling activity. Wetland-related complaints were followed up on. Time was also spent working a detail with other officers.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) assisted with CO Academy training. Cadets were taught methods and equipment used in furbearer trapping along with coinciding enforcement techniques. Benkofske also took reports of wildlife harassment, litter at public accesses, and trespassing on state land.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing activity and found where some walleyes were cooperating. Trespass-related calls were taken, along with calls about bear concerns. Another young calf was killed in Benton County by a large predator. While the calf kill could not be proven to be caused by a wolf, the evidence was similar to a wolf kill. The cattle owner also had wolf pictures on game cameras from earlier in the year.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for aquatic invasive species, boating, and fishing activity. Time was also spent on ATV activities in the area. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) patrolled area lakes and rivers for boating and angling activities. Time was spent assisting at the CO Academy with use of force training. He continues working on an investigation with a local enforcement agency. Complaints of fires that were too big and continue to smolder for days was handled. Please look over your burning permits for all information on size and any other restrictions before you start the fire.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked at the CO Academy this week with trapping week instruction. He handled nuisance-animal calls and vehicle maintenance. He also monitored fishing activity.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) gave instructions and assisted with CO Academy training at Camp Ripley. He also assisted local law enforcement.

CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) handled wildlife-related calls and completed equipment maintenance. A report of minnow trap theft was documented.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license and destroying aquatic vegetation without a permit. Time was also spent at the Academy training new officers.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) followed up on complaints. Wetland complaints are starting to flow with this last bit of rain we had. Wetlands are protected and people should use caution when in or around them.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week following up on a goose-shooting complaint on a Cambridge-area golf course. Numerous calls have been received and TIPs are being followed up with on the shooters. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIP line. Krauel also responded to assist in the metro.

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) worked boating and angling enforcement this week. A homeowner called the sheriff’s office regarding a large trash bag that was dumped at the end of their driveway that had a terrible smell coming from it. The deputy and homeowner found the bag contained some kind of animal but they were not sure what it was. Stennett checked the area the next day and found it was the head of cow. The homeowner was advised it was not a wild animal. Stennett assisted the Sauk Rapids Sportsmen’s Club with dropping off the TIP trailer for the Benton County Fair. Other agencies were also assisted. Enforcement action for the week included no boat registration, allowing riding on the seat backs of a boat and fishing without a license in possession.

